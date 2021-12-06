ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Miami Hires Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal, USC Twitter Reacts

By Claudette Montana Pattison
 2 days ago

Oregon's Mario Cristobal was named head coach of the Miami Hurricanes on Monday. The university announced the news in a press release.

“My family and I are excited to return home to the University of Miami, which has been so instrumental in shaping me as a person, player, and coach,” Cristobal said.

“This program has an unparalleled tradition and an exciting future ahead of it. I can’t wait to compete for championships and help mold our student-athletes into leaders on and off the field who will make our University, our community, and our loyal fan base proud.”

Cristobal compiled a 35-13 record at Oregon, leading the Ducks to consecutive Pac-12 titles in 2019 and 2020. Now, the Ducks begin a national search for their next head coach, with early signing day right around the corner.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Mario, his wife, Jessica, and their sons Mario Mateo and Rocco home to Miami,” President Julio Frenk said in Miami's press release.

“Mario’s legacy as a student-athlete at the U is well established. And the standard for competitive excellence that he and his teammates helped establish is one to which we continue to aspire. Our selection, however, was not one based in nostalgia for a proud past, but rather in a bold vision for a promising future.

The characteristics that helped Mario excel as a national championship-winning player—drive, determination, and discipline—continue to propel his success as a coach. In Mario we have found a head coach who shares our belief in providing student-athletes with the very best opportunities to succeed on and off the field, and our commitment to winning at the highest level.”

USC MEDIA REACTS TO MARIO CRISTOBAL LEAVING OREGON FOR MIAMI:

