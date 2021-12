Geoff Keighley has teased a new announcement or content related to Resident Evil Village that was showcased during The Game Awards 2021. During a presentation when the game was shown as one of the nominees for Game of the Year, there was a small snippet of new footage that appeared to show Ethan in a third-person view overlooking the castle. The game is completely in first-person so this was a unique camera perspective. This footage was never seen in the actual game, so it caught the attention of some of the ardent fans.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO