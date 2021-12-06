ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Life Guard Imaging: Early Detection Saves Lives

wfla.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife Guard Imaging Director of Operations Frankie Maldonado talks with Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo about...

www.wfla.com

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

Significant improvement in early detection of autism in children

(KYMA, KECY) - New CDC studies show early detection of autism in children has improved. Between 2010 and 2014, detection of autism in kids younger than four increased 50%. Those numbers include children diagnosed with autism or given special education. Experts say that's good news because early intervention can lead...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Eyewitness News

Early Screening and Early Detection for Lung Cancer

Early detection is key when it comes to treating cancer. There's a special program at UConn Health that is doing just that and saving lives. Melissa Cole spoke to a couple who is here today because of it. To learn more visit https://health.uconn.du/cancer/patient-services/prevention-screening/lung-cancer-screening/ .
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
The Independent

‘Help me dad’: Last words of a vulnerable man failed by all systems

Clive Treacey, who had epilepsy and learning disabilities, died on 31 January 2017 after 10 years of being “incarcerated” within hospitals, a major NHS review has found.His family described how he was “kind, forgiving and oozed humanity.”They said he loved to write letters “never once forgetting a birthday,” and would always tell people how proud he was of his family.Mr Treacey had dreams of one day living in a little home close to his family. But he died at the age of 47 at an inpatient unit, after a decade of poor care.An independent review, commissioned by the NHS,...
HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

Lucas device saves lives, responders

A new piece of equipment that North Arkansas Regional Medical Center emergency medical services personnel added this year is basically a mechanical CPR machine that could be a lifesaver. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
HARRISON, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Director Of Operations#Cancer#Life Guard Imaging
obxtoday.com

Saving Lives Task Force continues Navigating Life’s Challenges Series

The Saving Lives Task Force is offering a virtual educational event called Self Compassion: Navigating Life’s Challenges Series at two separate times on December 15, 2021. The event will be held at 12:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The goal of the event is to teach participants how to extend compassion...
ADVOCACY
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Surveillance Colonoscopy With Linked-Color Imaging Increases Adenoma Detection Rate Compared With White-Light Imaging

Colonoscopies using linked-color imaging (LCI) were more effective at detecting adenomas compared with white-light imaging, according to results of a prospective randomized study published in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology. Individuals (N=205) undergoing colonoscopy screening at a single center in Brazil between July and December 2020 were randomly assigned to...
SCIENCE
Republic Monitor

Diabetes: Watch Out For These Two Signs of High Blood Sugar When You Pee

Anyone with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes will experience hyperglycemia in which blood sugar levels would go at dangerously high levels for long periods. The National Health Services advise people experiencing hyperglycemia to immediately seek medical care. So how do you know that you have high blood sugar levels? Experts say two symptoms can be observed when using the toilet.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
KRDO News Channel 13

IV therapy center offers treatments to help boost immune system

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A brand new intravenous (IV) therapy center in Colorado Springs, is offering treatments they say will help boost the immune system. Alive IV Wellness and Health located in the Gold Hill Mesa inside Genesis Medspa says IV therapy will help people as we head into winter. This type of therapy The post IV therapy center offers treatments to help boost immune system appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
survivornet.com

‘General Hospital’ Star & Cancer Survivor Cameron Mathison, 52, Says ‘It Was Just a Fluke That I Found My Own Cancer’; Remembers His Mother Who Passed Recently From Cancer

Mathison Grieves His Mom While Positively Impacting Fans. Cameron Matthison appeared on The Tamron Hall Show and spoke candidly about how he’s coping after his mom passed from cancer, and how his own cancer journey has impacted his fans. In 2019, Mathison was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, a...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy