Life Guard Imaging: Early Detection Saves Lives

Clive Treacey, who had epilepsy and learning disabilities, died on 31 January 2017 after 10 years of being “incarcerated” within hospitals, a major NHS review has found.His family described how he was “kind, forgiving and oozed humanity.”They said he loved to write letters “never once forgetting a birthday,” and would always tell people how proud he was of his family.Mr Treacey had dreams of one day living in a little home close to his family. But he died at the age of 47 at an inpatient unit, after a decade of poor care.An independent review, commissioned by the NHS,...
