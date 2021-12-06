ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port of Clarkston Selected to Receive Over $3.7 Million in Grant Funding for Broadband Construction Projects

 5 days ago
OLYMPIA - Two Port of Clarkston broadband construction projects will receive over $3.7 million grant funding to further expand broadband access in unserved and underserved communities. The Census Tract 9604 FTTH Broadband Project will receive $1,944,381 in funding, while the Grantham Elementary Service Area FTTH Broadband Project will receive...

