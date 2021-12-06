Port of Clarkston Selected to Receive Over $3.7 Million in Grant Funding for Broadband Construction Projects

BOISE – The Idaho Heritage Trust’s 2021 grant cycle concluded on November 12th with the Board of Trustees approval of $214,525 in grant awards spread across 31 different preservation projects. The grants include $10,000 for Modie Park in Lewiston, $2,500 for the White Spring Ranch Museum in Genesee, $8,000 for the 1912 Center in Moscow, and $5,500 for the Spalding Presbyterian Church near Lapwai.

