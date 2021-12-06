ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

BTS Will Take an ‘Extended Period of Rest’ Ahead of ‘New Chapter’

By Ellise Shafer
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA statement posted to BigHit Music’s social media accounts reads, “We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA’ and...

www.sfgate.com

Related
WDIO-TV

BTS talks emotional return to US stage, beginning of a 'new chapter'

Members of Korean pop sensation BTS say their return to live concerts has been emotional and feels like the start of a new chapter. "Seeing the stadium filled with all the fans yesterday got me really emotional beyond words," said member RM at a news conference on Sunday, when the band was set to take the stage again at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, just south of Los Angeles.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

BTS Pronounces Extended Period Of Rest: What Are The Singers Up To This Coming Holidays?

It was another year when BigHit Music announced BTS will be taking an "extended period of rest." The official Twitter account of the group's agency, tweeted on Sunday, saying, "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - LA' and the '2021 Jingle Ball Tour.'"
THEATER & DANCE
themusicuniverse.com

BTS announces second extended break

BTS has announced it’s once again taking an extended break, the second in the K-pop boy band’s history. The break is scheduled to begin following the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. The sextet just wrapped BTS Permission to Dance on Stage, a four night stand at LA’s SoFi Stadium last week. The band, which initially took an extended break in 2019, decided to regroup in order to engage its fans during the pandemic.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bighit Music#Bts Permission
Connecticut Post

Permission to Rest: BTS are Taking a Break, But a New Album Is Already in the Works

BTS will finally get some time off, their label, Big Hit, announced on Twitter Sunday, Dec. 5. The “period of rest,” as Big Hit called, will mark the Korean group’s first major break since 2019. It comes after a wildly busy period, during which BTS released a pair of albums (2020’s Be and Map of the Soul: 7) and several Number One singles (“Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance”). The Rolling Stone cover stars also just wrapped a four-night stand at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and performed at the L.A. stop of the Jingle Ball Tour (they even released a holiday remix of “Butter” for good measure).
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

BTS to take their time off to recharge

According to the announcement, the boys will return with a new album and continue their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' tour in Seoul in March of next year after the vacation. What's with the hate comments. This is a very well deserved break! Rest well. 21. kairiii313 pts. 15 hours...
THEATER & DANCE
wtvbam.com

K-pop band BTS to take extended break ahead of March concert

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – South Korean superstar pop band BTS will take an “extended period of rest” following U.S. appearances this month before returning to the stage in Seoul in March, the group’s management company said. Bighit Music, the group’s management company, said in a statement on Sunday that the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Marietta Daily Journal

After sold-out SoFi shows, BTS is taking a vacation to recharge for ‘a new chapter’

LOS ANGELES — BTS has announced plans to take an “official extended period of rest” after playing Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium and iHeart Radio’s 2021 Jingle Ball tour. In a Sunday memo to fans titled “Announcement on BTS’ Vacation,” the group’s record label, Bighit Music, explained that band members V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope are preparing for the release of a “new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter,’” as well as a March concert appearance in their native Seoul, South Korea.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

BTS Members Launch Individual Instagram Accounts Amid ‘Extended Period of Rest’ Announcement

The K-pop stars will be taking a break from the end of the year until 2022. BTS is using their “extended period of rest” to share tidbits of their life on Instagram. On Monday (Dec. 6), all seven BTS members made individual accounts on the social media app, and have already amassed a significant amount of followers in the few hours their pages have been live.
THEATER & DANCE
papermag.com

BTS Is Taking an 'Extended' Break

BTS will be taking an "extended period of rest." "This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy," Big Hit wrote. "It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families."
ENTERTAINMENT
Vulture

BTS Is Taking a Vacation

Much like the queen of England, BTS is entering a new phase of their reign and won’t be seen for several weeks. After keeping up a cuckoo-bananas schedule through 2020 and 2021, the band will be taking an extended period of rest, Big Hit Music announced on Twitter. It’s their first break since 2019, giving Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook a chance to spend the holidays with their families. “We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest,” the statement read in part. The band is coming hot off a concert in Los Angeles, a performance at AMAs, and reconciling with James Corden.
MUSIC
