BTS Will Take an ‘Extended Period of Rest’ Ahead of ‘New Chapter’

Much like the queen of England, BTS is entering a new phase of their reign and won’t be seen for several weeks. After keeping up a cuckoo-bananas schedule through 2020 and 2021, the band will be taking an extended period of rest, Big Hit Music announced on Twitter. It’s their first break since 2019, giving Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook a chance to spend the holidays with their families. “We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest,” the statement read in part. The band is coming hot off a concert in Los Angeles, a performance at AMAs, and reconciling with James Corden.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO