11-Time Track Cycling National Champion Christina Birch Is Going to Space

By Jessica Coulon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA announced its 2021 astronaut class on December 6, and among the 10 final candidates is pro cyclist Christina Birch. Birch is an 11-time track cycling national champion, but she also has a Ph.D. in biological engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Christina Birch, former pro track...

(Reuters) – Eleven-time American national champion Christina Birch is swapping the cycling velodrome to start a journey she hopes will take her all the way to the moon. Birch’s drastic change of direction comes after being selected for the NASA Astronaut Class of 2021, which will see her embark on a two-year training course for the Artemis missions in Houston, Texas.
Not all former athletes suffer from a black hole. Christina Birch, the 11th American champion in all types of cycling, has made a remarkable career transformation. She is selected from among 12,000 candidates for NASA’s astronaut program, after which she can effectively fly into space. Birch, 35, got into...
The USA Cycling National Team Member will begin training for potential missions to the moon and work on the International Space Station. HOUSTON, Texas (December 7, 2021) — USA Cycling National Team member and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Long Team member Christina Birch, Ph.D. (Gilbert, Ariz.), has been selected for the Astronaut Class of 2021. Birch has represented the U.S. at multiple World Championships, is a three-time World Cup Medalist, two-time Pan American Games Gold Medalist, and an 11-time National Champion. Now, she will start a new adventure off the bike as she begins her two-year Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) training in January for the Artemis missions: the goal being to return to the moon.
NASA’s newest X-ray observatory rocketed into orbit Thursday to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding in the universe.SpaceX launched the spacecraft on its $188 million mission from Kennedy Space Center It’s called IXPE, short for Imaging X-ray Polarization Explorer. Scientists said the observatory — actually three telescopes in one — will unveil the most dramatic and extreme parts of the universe as never before.“IXPE is going to open a new window on the X-ray sky,” Brian Ramsey, NASA's deputy principal scientist, said this week.Operations should begin next month. NASA is partnering with the Italian Space Agency on the project. ___The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Read More Beyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talksBeyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talksNASA's 10 new astronauts: pilots, doctor, physicist, cyclist
We’re moments away from the debut of what many press outlets are dubbing the “largest digital camera ever built.”. Naturally, it’s going to be used to observe the stars – and even look back into time, according to Gizmodo. The appropriately named Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) camera...
The first meeting of the National Space Council (NSC) under Vice President Kamala Harris will take place on Wednesday (Dec. 1) and you should be able to watch it live here. Harris revealed that date on Nov. 5, during a speech at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The White House and NASA are expected to webcast the meeting, which will be simulcast on this page when available.
Numerica Corp., the mathematics based aerospace and defense company with its headquarters in Fort Collins, has agreed to work with the United Kingdom Space Agency in its effort to identify and track space junk that could damage satellite operations. According to a blog post, Numerica said that “orbital congestion and...
Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
The James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful space observatory ever built, is finally set for launch in late December after decades of waiting. An engineering marvel, it will help answer fundamental questions about the Universe, peering back in time 13 billion years. Here are five things to know.
NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
Most humans alive today are never going to go to Mars. It's probably for the best, really. Without some serious fixes in place, Mars is extremely inhospitable to human survival. But we still dream lofty dreams of planting our feet on alien ground and staring at incredible alien horizons. Luckily for us, we have the next best thing: robotic rovers, toiling away in the red dust, taking in its vistas with their robotic eyes. This new image, captured by NASA's Curiosity rover and enhanced by the Curiosity mission team here on Earth, really conveys the sense of wonder and wildness one might...
