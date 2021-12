ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: When in the process of creating And Just Like That did you decide that Mr. Big [Chris Noth] had to shuffle off this mortal coil?. MICHAEL PATRICK KING: Before. I mean, I wouldn't have come back if I didn't have a really strong impulse [to explore the idea of] "is it better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all?" for the character who has done nothing but tried to find love from this one person.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO