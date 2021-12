Sarah Jessica Parker’s And Just Like That... co-star has defended the actor from cultural appropriation claims.Sarita Choudhury stars in the Sex and the City reboot, playing real estate broker Seema Patel.After filming her scenes, images of Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw wearing a traditional Indian sari for a celebratory scene involving Seema leaked online.On social media, Parker was then accused of cultural appropriation for wearing the sari – with Choudhury acknowledging she knew this would be the case if images made their way online.However, she says the photos takes Carrie’s costume decision out of context.“When you see the scene, you’ll...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO