It appears Samsung has designed one of the stranger iterations on a smartwatch: two rolling screens on either side of a center frame that houses a camera. According to patent documents uncovered by LetsGoDigital, Samsung has designed a smartwatch with a rolling screen that, when in its most compact form, doesn’t look much different from any other modern Android smartwatch. However, a narrow frame is fitted between the two semicircular display parts which makes it possible to enlarge the rollable screen from the center to the top and bottom of the watch.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO