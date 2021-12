The European Commission is betting on a mix of technological superiority and cooperation with Africa to bring the cost of green hydrogen below €1.80 per kilogram this decade, while producing 10 million tons. “More than 200 new hydrogen projects have been announced globally,” said commission president Ursula von der Leyen during European hydrogen week. “Fifty-five per cent of them are in Europe … As a result, Europe is now the world leader in patents and publications on this technology. Some of the largest electrolyzers of this new kind are already operating in Europe.” On the first day of the event, European Union officials said the bloc should surpass its 2030 targets, capitalizing on the opportunity offered by high natural gas prices. “Because of the current rise in gas prices we all see, green hydrogen today can even be cheaper than grey hydrogen,” von der Leyen said yesterday. The EU also wants to work with Ukraine.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO