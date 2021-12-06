World Markets Report - Europe/Americas: Holding A Higher Low

Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen the SPX sell off a little over 5% have hit the 4492 level last Friday. Of course, the pundits were blaming this selloff on the new COVID variant that was discovered in South Africa which then landed in the U.S. late last week. This "bad" news however seemed to peak just as the market was finding a bottom in what was a very typical corrective bottoming pattern in both the SPX, Nasdaq charts as well as an inverse topping pattern in the VXX in the form of an Ending Diagonal. Furthermore, the technical indicators were also very oversold on all of the major index charts giving us further evidence on Friday that we were approaching at least a local bottom. The Ending Diagonal pattern along with the very oversold technical levels were very good indications that once the bottom was struck the reversal back to the upside was likely to be quite sharp and violent. Today's action certainly did not disappoint in regards to this violent reaction back to the upside and has certainly confirmed that we have indeed struck at least a local bottom with the lows that were struck on Friday. The question we have at hand now is whether this sharp push higher is going to continue to follow through and give us a clean breakout to new highs or whether we are simply watching a major fakeout in the form of a b wave before heading lower once again.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO