Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick says they'll take the FA Cup seriously. United will meet Aston Villa in the Third Round next month. Rangnick said, “Our ambition is to be as successful as we can be, and since we are no longer in the League Cup - we lost against West Ham at home - so it's even more important that we are trying to be as successful as we can be in the FA Cup. There were easier draws than playing Aston Villa at home but, on the other hand, at least we play at home. We don't need to travel.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO