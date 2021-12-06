ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. administers 471.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The United States has administered 471,700,443 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...

The West Central District Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots this week at 1225 S. Poplar St. Suite 100 in North Platte. Walk-ins and scheduled appointments are available. Schedule an appointment at wcdhd.org. On Monday and Friday, there will be limited COVID-19 vaccinations subject to staff availablity.
