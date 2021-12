With her latest series, 'Harlem,' the writer and producer builds on her legacy of centering Black girls in comedy. As the pen behind the comedic films Girls Trip, Little and BET+’s First Wives Club, Tracy Oliver is currently one of the primary screenwriters and producers opening doors for Black women in comedy. Now noted as the first Black woman screenwriter to gross more than $100 million at the box office, Oliver had to pave her own way to Hollywood success when big studios provided no path. Starting with her introduction to the industry—producing and writing for Issa Rae’s The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl (and costarring as J’s work archenemy, Nina)—she’s been steadily creating platforms that depict Black women as quirky and fun—and centralize them in comedic roles.

