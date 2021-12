Clocks are running late for Oregon's coaching search. National Signing Day is around the corner, and Oregon has already lost three commits and one player to the transfer portal. The Ducks class is top-heavy, with talent underneath, but the top-end talent is among the best in the country. The Ducks need a hire that resonates. Something that sparks interest, curiosity, and discussion about why Oregon is still the school to beat out West.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO