It’s hardly a secret that Bugatti spent a long, long time in preparation to break the 300mph barrier in a production car, which was proving to be an indomitable challenge. Finally, in 2019, the French hypercar manufacturer was able to cross the 300mph-mark with a prototype, which was later turned into a production model called the Chiron Super Sport 300+. Just to create a car that could go faster than 300mph, the engineers at Bugatti had to face unthinkable challenges and come up with ingenious solutions to deal with them. In a new blogpost, Bugatti has tried explaining what all they had to do to transform the already capable standard Chiron into the unique Chiron Super Sport 300+.

