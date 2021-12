Well, it had to come to an end at some point. Our eight-game winning streak came crashing down when DeMar DeRozan failed to record at least five assists in Thursday night’s ball game. The good news is that we can start another winning streak to replace the previous one. As a result, I’ve got my sights set on a total that seems a bit high, especially considering that one of the teams will be without one of their superstars.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO