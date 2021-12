The state’s death toll now stands at 5,116 people and 387,485 positive cases. OHA also reported that while daily cases and hospitalizations have declined, deaths have risen. During the week of Monday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 21, there was a 2.4% decrease in new cases. During that time, there was a 25% drop in new hospitalizations. The positivity rate also declined slightly from 6.5% to 6%. But OHA said there were 214 deaths, up from 183. However, it said some of those deaths occurred between May and August and have been reported late due to a computer glitch.

OREGON STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO