ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Cru Lounge confirmed to go in P&H Cafe space in Midtown

By Susan Ellis
Memphis Business Journal
Memphis Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cru prefers to occupy spaces that were previously restaurants or bars to cut down on the expense of getting the place ready. Nominate...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Memphis Business Journal

Morgan Pettigrew builds an Airbnb kingdom

2022 Super Women in Business Presented by Independent Bank. Nominate your choice today for our tenth Annual Super Women in Business presented by Independent Bank! Nomination deadline is Friday, March 11, 2022. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Business Journal

Memphis Jewish Community Center to build $3M facility with Plough donation

The Memphis Jewish Community Center is building $3 million worth of improvements on its campus following a donation from the Plough Foundation. Nominations for the tenth annual Building Memphis are now open. The awards program honors commercial construction projects completed during the calendar year of 2021 that reflect professional excellence in the areas of architecture, design, engineering, and development; that represent significant economic impact through capital investment, job creation, and long-lasting revitalization; and positively impact the city through community vision, sustainability, and beautification. Building Memphis honors the project’s major players, including owners/developers, engineers, architects/designers, contractors, and financial lenders. You can show your support of the city by nominating today.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Memphis, TN
Restaurants
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
Memphis Business Journal

Cost of proposed Whitehaven film studio expected to be $300M-$500M, potential partners are multibillion-dollar, multinational corporations

Of the six potential partners, three are streaming services, three are production companies, and all are multibillion-dollar, multinational corporations, according to BLP Film Studios founder and CEO Jason Farmer. Nominate your choice for Memphis Business Journal's 27th Annual 40 under 40 Awards! Deadline to submit nominations is Friday, Feb 25...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown#Food Drink#Cru Lounge
Memphis Business Journal

Memphis-Area Business Advocacy Groups

Information on The List was obtained from individual organizations, published sources, and Internal Revenue Service forms 990 and 990-PF and could not be independently verified. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of The Lists, omissions sometimes occur. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. Local and Memphis area refers to Shelby, Tipton, and Fayette counties in Tenn.; DeSoto, Marshall, Tate, and Tunica counties in Miss. and Crittenden County, Ark.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Memphis Business Journal

Here's what RFP finalist The Alexander Co. envisions for One Hundred North Main redevelopment

“We want to create a community that has people on the market-rate side with a lot of disposable income who will help support businesses in the Downtown business district." Nominations for the tenth annual Building Memphis are now open. The awards program honors commercial construction projects completed during the calendar year of 2021 that reflect professional excellence in the areas of architecture, design, engineering, and development; that represent significant economic impact through capital investment, job creation, and long-lasting revitalization; and positively impact the city through community vision, sustainability, and beautification. Building Memphis honors the project’s major players, including owners/developers, engineers, architects/designers, contractors, and financial lenders. You can show your support of the city by nominating today.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Business Journal

Landers Center leader: Why $35M expansion needed for DeSoto venue, and what comes next

“We just got tired of turning business down. There was so much coming our way, and we couldn’t handle it." Nominations for the tenth annual Building Memphis are now open. The awards program honors commercial construction projects completed during the calendar year of 2021 that reflect professional excellence in the areas of architecture, design, engineering, and development; that represent significant economic impact through capital investment, job creation, and long-lasting revitalization; and positively impact the city through community vision, sustainability, and beautification. Building Memphis honors the project’s major players, including owners/developers, engineers, architects/designers, contractors, and financial lenders. You can show your support of the city by nominating today.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Business Journal

Real estate Leads - November 12, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
REAL ESTATE
Memphis Business Journal

Memphis Business Journal

Memphis, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

The Memphis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/memphis

Comments / 0

Community Policy