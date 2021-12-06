ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

These Are the 4 Best Dog Trainers in the Kalamazoo Area

By Chelsea Rose
K102.5
K102.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Regardless of the age of the dog that you may have just purchased or, hopefully, adopted, you may find yourself in need of a dog trainer. And, you wouldn't be alone. Any recommended dog trainers or classes around kzoo? I have a couple one year old Husky Shepherd mixes and they're...

k1025.com

Comments / 0

Related
K102.5

J. Gumbo’s In Kalamazoo Is Closing

Sad news was announced yesterday as a staple of unique cuisine in Kalamazoo took to their Facebook on Tuesday, December 7th to let the city know they plan on closing. J.Gumbo's has been a prime spot for comfort food since opening their doors in mid- 2016, and they were absolutely crushed to have to make the call to close:
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

Three More Fast Food Chains that Need to Come to Kalamazoo ASAP

With all the new restaurant openings and closings in the Kalamazoo area, there are three in particular I would love to see make there way here. As unfortunate as the closing announcement from J. Gumbo's was, there will now be a building looking for a new occupant, and I think one of these would do great here:
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

A Love Letter to the Now-Closed Sam’s Joint in Plainwell

The Sam’s Joint chain of restaurants had the best ranch dressing in the entire state of Michigan... don’t @ me! Having recently moved back to the Allegan-area after years away from home, to say I was excited to enjoy some of my favorite local comfort foods is an understatement. I hit up Corky’s Drive-In in Allegan for an olive burger, the only remaining Hot N’ Now in Sturgis for some popcorn chicken, but you can imagine my disappointment when I learned the Sam’s Joint franchise in Plainwell had closed. Not only that, but it had closed over seven years ago!
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

From The Club To Craig’s Cruisers: Here’s What Kalamazoo Desperately Needs

One of the biggest criticisms I hear about the wonderful city of Kalamazoo is that there are simply not enough fun things to do in the city, so many residents travel or even relocate in search of more fun and excitement in their lives. Kalamazoo does have escape rooms, movie theaters and even Chuck E. Cheese and countless parks and nature preserves. But it’s really not a very long list for a city this size. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate what we have and work to improve the liveliness of the area.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Kalamazoo, MI
Pets & Animals
City
Galesburg, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Portage, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Lifestyle
City
Kalamazoo, MI
K102.5

Kalamazoo County Park Stocking Stuffers

Even though the snow is starting to fall, Kalamazoo County Parks suggests you should plan ahead and give the gift of outdoors, this Christmas season. Kalamazoo County Park passes for the 2022 season are available as gifts for the holidays and from now until Christmas, outdoor enthusiasts will receive a FREE County Parks water bottle, while supplies last.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
K102.5

This Single House in Mattawan is Like an Entire Neighborhood of Christmas Lights

A number of animated, ever-changing seasonal displays make this one Mattawan house the place you have to see to make this Christmas merry and bright. in 2019, Forbes did the math and calculated that turning on Clark Griswold's 25,000 Christmas lights, "based in today’s dollars with those same incandescent lights...for five hours a day for 31 days would cost a whopping $3,699.85." If you remember the film, you know that although you can't put a price on the jelly of the month club, $4,000 was not Clark's Christmas bonus (but it is the gift that keeps on giving). LEDs are much more cost-effective, and the things you can do with programmable sequencers are incredible. Exhibit A: Silvergrass Holiday Lights. It is residential, but it sure looks professional.
MATTAWAN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Training#Your Dog#Fur#Husky Shepherd#Gillette Kennels Located#Facebook#U Evee829#Tiptoptails
K102.5

What Is Up with The Creepy Tunnel System Under Kalamazoo?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Have you heard the term “Urban Exploration” or "Urb Ex?" It involves the exploration of abandoned man-made structures and it has seen a surge in popularity, especially during the pandemic lockdown when we couldn’t really go anywhere besides our own back yards. One West-Michigan man, Clayton and his wife Megan, have turned a hobby of theirs into a YouTube channel. The pair explore all the creepy and abandoned building across Michigan, so YOU don’t have to!
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

Michigan Ranks Third In The Country For Christmas Trees

If you look at the data of trees produced, and tree production acres Michigan is one of five states that produce the most Christmas trees every year. Did you know there are only two states in the country that grow and sell more Christmas trees than Michigan? You learn something new every day.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

The Tragic Story of Deadman’s Hill Scenic Overlook In Elmira, Michigan

Scenic Overlooks are things we find all throughout Michigan and while on road trips, give us a chance to get out and stretch our legs while enjoying some of Michigan's beauty. Unfortunately not all scenic overlooks are shrouded in beauty, but rather tragedy, such as Deadman's Hill Scenic Overlook In Elmira, Michigan. The story of Deadman's Hill is even more tragic in the not only did a man pass away on the hill, but he was to be married the day it happened, according to local legend. Dori Oxford visited the spot, which is somewhat of a memorial to the 21 year old logger named Stanley Graczyk, documenting his unfortunate history:
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Pets
K102.5

Why Is A Burger Giant Trying To Squash A Tecumseh, Michigan Burger Joint?

Yes, this is a case of David and Goliath. Or, depending on how the case goes, the big guy sticking it to the little guy. Burger giant In-N-Out is suing Doll n Burgers of Tecumseh, Michigan (owner of two stores; one in Tecumseh and another in Jackson, Michigan) claiming trademark infringement. California's In-N-Out has been around since the late 1940s and has expanded east to about as far as Texas. Doll n' Burgers has been around since 2020, founded by two guys, Justin Dalenburger, which is where the local burger joint's name comes from, and Ken Heers. Business was so good in Tecumseh that they're are opening another place in Jackson.
TECUMSEH, MI
K102.5

Kalamazoo Walmart Forced to Close Due to Critical COVID-19 Surge

Every hour of Christmas shopping is crucial to retail businesses and Walmart will lose a costly two days of business as the Oshtemo store is closed temporarily. As much as everyone wants COVID to be over, that's simply not the case in Southwest Michigan. On the same day that area public health officials held a news conference pleading for help as the unvaccinated are pushing the resources of the health care system to its limits, retail giant Walmart locked the doors at its Kalamazoo store on 9th Street to sanitize the building and restock the shelves.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

A Unique Playground for the Kids Coming to Bronson Park in 2022

The constant narrative surrounding children's activities seems to be, "you need to get outside more!" While it may sound more like a parent harping on a child playing too many video games, there's truth to that statement. A report from childmind.com says that spending time in nature is beneficial to children because:
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

Someone In Macomb, MI Selling A Novelty Party Trailer

I love how creative people get in Michigan when it comes to having a good time. Over the years we've seen all sorts of innovative creations being offered including the floating tiki bar rental from the same people who started the 'Detroit Rolling Pub' and the 'Detroit Cycle Boat'. But this creation made by someone in Macomb, Michigan is truly creative and would be perfect to be used in a parade. It's a custom party trailer, and it even has a tv mounted on it, as he described in his listing:
CARS
K102.5

Michigan One Of 17 States Where Skunks Can Be Legal Pets

Do you smell that? Could it be your neighbor's pet? Michigan is one of only 17 states in the country that allow skunks as legal pets. For more than 60 years, skunks have undergone domestication to be the fun-loving, mischief-makers that enthusiasts are welcoming into their homes. Skunks like to dig into things and they should be provided with a special play area. They like to play and cuddle. They can live with other animals.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Did You Know the Inventor of Pop-Tarts is From Grand Rapids?

To someone who isn't from Michigan, the number of things that have been invented here can be surprising. Important things like hospital beds, fiber optics, automotive assembly lines and so much more including this very...interesting invention out of Battle Creek. Well...maybe important isn't the right term for this one... And...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
K102.5

Kalamazoo State Theatre Finally Recognized as Historic Landmark

Here's what community leaders are saying about the iconic Kalamazoo State Theatre being given its well-deserved spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Now, it's official. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer shared the news that we've known for years. The Kalamazoo State Theatre is truly historic. The venerable Kalamazoo landmark now has a place on the National Register of Historic Places.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

K102.5

Kalamazoo, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy