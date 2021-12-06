Nucor looks to six states, including the Carolinas, for site of new $350M mill

Wareham, MA Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of three retail properties in New England for a total of $12.9 million. Bob Horvath and Todd Tremblay of Horvath & Tremblay completed the sale of the Wareham Marketplace Pad Sites (Wendy’s, AutoZone and Mattress Firm). Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer to complete the transaction at a sale price of $6.25 million. The Wareham Marketplace pad sites are located at 2419 Cranberry Hwy. (MA Rte. 28). The pad sites consist of three single tenant buildings leased to Wendy’s (corporate ground lease), AutoZone (corporate ground lease) and Mattress Firm (corporate double-net lease). Wendy’s has 8+ years remaining on their ground lease with four, 5-year renewal options. AutoZone has 11+ years remaining on their ground lease with three, 5-year renewal options. Mattress Firm has 7+ years remaining on their lease with two, 5-year renewal options. All three leases call for scheduled rent increases throughout their base terms and at the start of each of their renewal options. The properties are located within Wareham Marketplace, which also houses a new construction retail center that consists of a 29,910 s/f inline strip center leased to Aldi (corporate ground lease) and Dollar Tree and a 5,337 s/f inline strip center. The properties are situated at the intersection of Tobey Rd. and Cranberry Hwy., near the I-195 Exit 21-on/off ramp, and 1,000 feet from the junction of I-495 and 195.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO