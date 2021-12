Chicago Bulls (17-8) at Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a very streaky team so far this season. They probably aren’t as bad as a recent five game skid would usually indicate (and to be fair they played some of the top teams in the league in that stretch and were missing Evan Mobley). Conversely, they probably aren’t as good as the four-game win streak that immediately followed that losing streak would normally indicate, even though they did beat the Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards.

