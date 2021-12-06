ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet NASA's 10 new astronaut recruits, picked from a pool of more than 12,000

Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA has picked 10 new astronaut candidates, six men and four women, to train for future missions. These candidates were chosen from a pool of 12,000 and are the first new class in four years.The recruits come from a wide range of diverse backgrounds and careers and include an emergency medicine...

UPI News

NASA: Hubble telescope regains full capability

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has returned to full operation after more than a month of interruptions due to communication trouble with the orbiting observatory, NASA said Tuesday. The historic space telescope, which has revealed startling images of stars, galaxies and other space objects since 1990, sent...
The Independent

NASA's newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA’s newest X-ray observatory rocketed into orbit Thursday to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding in the universe.SpaceX launched the spacecraft on its $188 million mission from Kennedy Space Center It’s called IXPE, short for Imaging X-ray Polarization Explorer. Scientists said the observatory — actually three telescopes in one — will unveil the most dramatic and extreme parts of the universe as never before.“IXPE is going to open a new window on the X-ray sky,” Brian Ramsey, NASA's deputy principal scientist, said this week.Operations should begin next month. NASA is partnering with the Italian Space Agency on the project. ___The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Read More Beyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talksBeyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talksNASA's 10 new astronauts: pilots, doctor, physicist, cyclist
click orlando

NASA’s new astronaut candidate class includes a Central Floridian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – In Houston Monday, NASA chose a DeBary pilot and engineer to its newest class of astronauts. Veteran Luke Delaney,42, is among 10 candidates NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said have the same right stuff as the astronauts who paved the way. ‘’There was the Apollo generation and...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

NASA picks Arizona woman out of 12,000 applicants for first astronaut class in 4 years

An Arizona woman is among 10 new astronaut candidates who will spend two years training for space missions. NASA on Monday announced its 10 picks out of 12,000 aspiring astronauts. The picks were part of the 2021 astronaut class — the agency's first such class in four years. Christina Birch, a 35-year-old Mesa native who grew up in Gilbert, was among them.
ourcommunitynow.com

NASA Names 10 New Astronauts

NASA has chosen 10 new astronaut candidates from a field of more than 12,000 applicants to represent the United States and work for humanity's benefit in space. Click here if this is your press release!
buffalonynews.net

Indian origin physician Anil Menon among 10 new NASA astronaut recruits

Washington [US], December 7 (ANI): Indian-origin doctor Anil Menon has been selected along with nine others to be astronauts for National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s future space missions, the US agency has announced. Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Ukrainian and Indian immigrant parents, 45-year-old Menon has previously...
AFP

NASA's latest astronaut trainees are already dreaming of the Moon

As a former national team cyclist who'd fix her own bikes, and before that as a child helping out on her family's cattle farm, NASA trainee astronaut Christina Birch has plenty of experience working with her hands. With America's sights now set on returning to the Moon -- this time establishing long-term habitats -- Birch is dreaming big: "If I could assist the mission in any way, by helping build something on the Moon, that would be super cool," she told AFP. The 35-year-old is one of ten new recruits announced by the US space agency this week, the latest members of what it calls the "Artemis generation," named for the Artemis program to put American boots on lunar soil later this decade, and later on to Mars. Selected from a competitive field of 12,000 applicants, their diverse profiles have been picked with the goal of accomplishing humankind's toughest exploration missions to date.
Denver Post

Colorado woman selected amid thousands as new NASA astronaut candidate

NASA announced its 10 new astronaut recruits out of a pool of more than 12,000 applicants, and a woman from Colorado made the cut. Among the 10 selected members is Nichole “Vapor” Ayers, 32, of Divide. She graduated from Woodland Park High School in Woodland Park and then the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics with a minor in Russian, according to NASA. She went on to earn her master’s degree in computational and applied mathematics from Rice University.

