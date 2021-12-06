ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Gusty winds and showers this evening

Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe'll have some gusty winds...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Tracking gusty showers early tonight, sunny but much cooler Sunday

TONIGHT: Windy with some rain and an isolated t-storm this evening; otherwise, turning colder with some late clearing. Low: 36. Saturday was certainly quite cloudy for a while, and that limited temperatures from warming for a while too. Many were stuck in the 40s even into the afternoon, however, a rich southerly wind flow in advance of a cold front helped to drive in a solid shot of warm air. By late afternoon into the evening, we saw temperatures taking off into the 60s, even setting some new record highs in several locations. As of 5pm, Allentown set a new record high of 63 degrees beating the previous record high of 61 degrees set back in 1952. Philadelphia also set a new record high as of 5pm at 67 degrees beating the previous record high of 65 degrees which dates all the way back to 1899. The aforementioned cold front will come blasting through this evening bringing with it a line of gusty showers followed by some seasonably cooler air that will settle in for the remainder of the weekend. The cooler weather will at least be accompanied by plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. Overall, as we head into next week, the pattern will be one that features above normal temperatures along with mainly dry conditions and some decent amounts of sunshine. The next real shot for precipitation, and probably just in the liquid form, comes next weekend.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NEWS10 ABC

12/11/21: Gusty Winds through Sunday morning

A strong cold front is pushing eastward through Central NY this evening. This will be the catalyst for our strongest wind gusts overnight tonight which could exceed 50mph and come close to 60mph for some. This will also be accompanied by quite the drop in temperatures, in fact, temperatures could drop 10-20 degrees within an hour or two behind the frontal boundary.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
abc27.com

Record warm today, gusty showers this evening

THIS EVENING: Line Of Brief Showers. Turning Windy/Gusty. Temperatures in the 60s. Winds: S 10-20, Gusts to 40 mph. TONIGHT: Showers End By 8p, Then Colder & Windy. Lo 38. Winds: NW 15-25, Gusts To 40 mph. SUNDAY: Passing Clouds, Cooler and Seasonable. Breezy. Hi 48. What a day of...
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

FIRST ALERT: A Stormy Saturday Ahead with Higher Temperatures, Gusty Wind

Low pressure will track north of New England Saturday and Saturday night bringing wind, rain, and even some frozen precipitation across portions of central and northern areas of the region. We’ll be tracking a warm front Saturday morning that will push northward through the region and up near the Canadian...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible this AM

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This morning ‚there’s a cold front moving into our area that’s accompanied by a line of heavy rain with embedded storms. Thankfully, the storms are weakening as they move in. However, there’s still the small potential for a storm or two along the front to be strong-severe. The main threat will be for storms that have damaging wind gusts near 60mph, and the tornado threat is looking less likely. Regardless, stay weather aware until around Noon, and have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts. Rainfall estimates of .5″-1″ are possible.
MERIDIAN, MS
CBS Sacramento

‘Winter Storm Warning;’ Heavy Snow Expected In Truckee From Saturday Evening Through Tuesday Evening

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A winter storm warning is in effect, with heavy snowfall expected in Truckee from Saturday evening through Tuesday night, said the National Weather Service. A total snowfall of one to four feet of snow is expected, with three to six feet expected in altitudes above 7,000 feet. Additionally, Sierra ridge winds could exceed 100 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in lower elevations. With this warning in effect, experts advise travelers to be careful and even recommend avoiding travel if possible. If you plan to travel through the Sierras, it’s important to prepare an emergency kit for your home or car. Carry tire chains, extra food, water, and clothing. Driving slowly and carefully is also important because of the conditions of this particular storm. With recent storms, landslides were less likely because the earth was relatively dry, however, now that we’ve seen several storms in the past few months, this storm could cause more significant environmental problems, like mudslides or avalanches. The National Weather Service says that once the storm hits, travel may be impossible for several days. However, if you must drive, make sure to drive slowly and plan extra time for safety.
TRUCKEE, CA
WPRI

Weather Alert: Showers, Strong Wind Gusts This Evening

We are under a Pinpoint Weather Alert for some strong wind gusts expected this evening, especially between 9PM and Midnight. Southwesterly winds could gusts to 50mph, especially near the coast. With no leaves on the trees, there may only be some isolated power outages, but make sure the holiday decorations are secure! The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory effective until 5AM.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

PM Update: Showers, strong winds and falling temperatures this evening. Sunny but much cooler on Sunday.

*Wind Advisory for entire area until 1 a.m. Sunday*. It’s been quite an active 24 hours meteorologically speaking, to say the least. The massive storm system that brought devastation to so many Friday night has brought record warmth to our region today, with D.C. setting a record high of 69 degrees late this afternoon. Winds will be gusty ahead of a strong cold front due to pass through the area before midnight. And behind that front, temperatures will be a good 20 degrees cooler than they were today.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

40+ MPH Winds Expected Across Southern New England Through Early Sunday Morning

BOSTON (CBS) — A true battle of the seasons played out on Saturday. The slow approach of a warm front meant cold air trapped close to the ground and had a hard time being dislodged by the warm air from that front. This cold air allowed for slick spots early Saturday north and west of Boston, with a brief period of light freezing rain and drizzle. Spring-like warmth replaced that chill from hilltop to seashore once the warm front made its way beyond the MA/NH border. It took all day to happen! The caliber of mild air that moved in was potent enough...
BOSTON, MA
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Tracking gusty winds, near-record warmth and wet weather

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Skies will be mostly cloudy today as a cold front approaches from the west. Winds will crank up out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts 35-40 mph. It will be a warm day with record-challenging high temperatures. The record highs for Norfolk today is 75 degrees set in 1971, and we should get very close to that. Most of the day will be dry with rain moving in after 8 PM. Rain will become widespread overnight and early Sunday.
NORFOLK, VA
NBCMontana

Winter storm, gusty winds and heavy mountain snow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 3AM to 12PM Sunday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 9AM to 8PM Sunday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys....
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy