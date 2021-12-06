FORECAST: Gusty winds and showers this evening

TONIGHT: Windy with some rain and an isolated t-storm this evening; otherwise, turning colder with some late clearing. Low: 36. Saturday was certainly quite cloudy for a while, and that limited temperatures from warming for a while too. Many were stuck in the 40s even into the afternoon, however, a rich southerly wind flow in advance of a cold front helped to drive in a solid shot of warm air. By late afternoon into the evening, we saw temperatures taking off into the 60s, even setting some new record highs in several locations. As of 5pm, Allentown set a new record high of 63 degrees beating the previous record high of 61 degrees set back in 1952. Philadelphia also set a new record high as of 5pm at 67 degrees beating the previous record high of 65 degrees which dates all the way back to 1899. The aforementioned cold front will come blasting through this evening bringing with it a line of gusty showers followed by some seasonably cooler air that will settle in for the remainder of the weekend. The cooler weather will at least be accompanied by plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. Overall, as we head into next week, the pattern will be one that features above normal temperatures along with mainly dry conditions and some decent amounts of sunshine. The next real shot for precipitation, and probably just in the liquid form, comes next weekend.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO