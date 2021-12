(Clinton, IA) — Clinton police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man whose body was found Friday morning. Officers were called at around 7:00 a-m about a man who was found unconscious in an open field. When they arrived, police found the body of Dewayne Dismang. Investigators say they want to know where Dismang could have been between 10:00 a-m Thursday and 7:00 a-m Friday. Police are still conducting follow-up interviews. They are hoping the public will come forward with some information.

