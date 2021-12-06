Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

In Nov. 2021, gasoline prices in the U.S. surged to a seven-year high, but they have since come down. Why have gas prices dropped, and will they fall even further?. High gas prices were impacting the monthly budgets of low and middle-income families and worrying policymakers as the prices fueled inflation, which is near multidecade highs. Whereas the Fed had long maintained that inflation was “transitory,” chair Jerome Powell believes that's no longer the case.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO