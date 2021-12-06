ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $3.23 to $69.49 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $3.20 to...

Related
MarketRealist

Why Gas Prices Have Dropped and Where They Could Be in 2022

In Nov. 2021, gasoline prices in the U.S. surged to a seven-year high, but they have since come down. Why have gas prices dropped, and will they fall even further?. High gas prices were impacting the monthly budgets of low and middle-income families and worrying policymakers as the prices fueled inflation, which is near multidecade highs. Whereas the Fed had long maintained that inflation was “transitory,” chair Jerome Powell believes that's no longer the case.
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Brent Crude Oil Price Forecast: Signs of a Major Reversal Appearing

Crude Oil Weekly Technical Forecast: Slightly Bearish. Crude Oil Maintains its bullish bias but may see a pullback in the coming week if key zone of resistance holds. The resemblance of a potential ‘head and shoulders’ formation suggests we could witness a major reversal in oil prices if confirmed.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Gold prices settle lower after back-to-back session gains

Gold futures settled lower on Thursday for the first time in three sessions, with strength in the U.S. dollar pressuring prices for the precious metal, as easing worries surrounding the omicron variant of the coronavirus dulled haven demand. Traders have not increased investments in gold given that fears surrounding the...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Crude oil price forecast after it surpassed $70

Crude oil price is advancing this Friday even though it still remains under pressure as several countries imposed new restrictions to slow the spread of the Covid-19 omicron variant. The World Health Organization reported that the Omicron variant might cause milder symptoms than the delta variant, but China limited tourist...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures gain more than 8% for the week, best since late August

Oil futures settled higher on Friday, posting the best weekly percentage gain since late August, as prices continued to recover from concerns that the omicron variant of coronavirus would disrupt economic activity, and energy demand. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 73 cents, or 1%, to settle at $71.67 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Based on the front-month contract, prices for the U.S. benchmark rose 8.2%, the best weekly rise since the period ended Aug. 27, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

WTI Settles Up 8.2% on the Week

Crude had the strongest week since August on fading omicron fears. Oil set its biggest weekly gain in more than three months as the worst fears over the new virus strain have receded. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed 8.2% this week. Fuel consumption so far has escaped any major blows...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a weekly increase in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 471 this week. The rig count was unchanged in the previous week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by seven to 576, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, with January West Texas Intermediate crude up 54 cents, or 0.8%, at $71.48 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Post and Courier

AAA: Carolina Gas Prices Continue to Fall After Crude Oil Plunge

Gas prices in the Carolinas continue to trend cheaper as fears of a possible COVID-19 economic slowdown caused crude oil prices to plunge into the mid $60s per barrel, a price not seen since August. “Motorists are catching a break right now at the pumps with lowered gas prices,” said...
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Gold, silver down on stronger greenback, weaker crude oil

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in midday U.S. trading Thursday, with silver notching a...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Natural Gas: Higher European Price Could Propel U.S. Prices

On comparative analysis of the price of natural gas, I find that the comparatively higher price-rise in Europe will continue to vanish the over-production issue. An in-depth analysis of the movements of natural gas futures indicates the continuity of the bullish sentiment that has witnessed a slow and steady uptrend after a gap-down opening this week due to the announcement of warm winters. This attracted value-seeking buyers below $3.726 that resulted at the beginning of an uptrend from the week’s low at $3.640.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Steady On Minor Crude Draw, Products Build

Crude oil prices stabilized on Wednesday morning after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 0.2 million barrels for the week to December 3. The report comes a day after the American Petroleum Institute surprised markets with an estimated crude oil inventory draw of over 3 million barrels that helped push prices higher.
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Oil Price Recovery in Focus as Crude Clears December Opening Range

The price of oil struggles to extend the recent series of higher highs and lows amid a smaller-than-expected decline in US inventories, but crude may stage a larger recovery over the coming days as it clears the opening range for December after defending the August low ($61.74). Oil Price Recovery...
TRAFFIC
