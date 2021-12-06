ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bron Breakker Talks What WWE NXT WarGames Meant To Him, How Johnny Gargano Has Helped Him

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBron Breakker did an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to look back on Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames where he scored the winning pinfall for Team 2.0 over Team Black and Gold. Here are the...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/5 – Keller’s Focus On WWE (series premiere): NXT WarGames preview, futures of Gargano and O’Reilly, Bron Breakker, Raw and NXT ratings, Phoenix’s future, Smackdown New Year’s Eve update (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:. NXT WarGames preview. Discussion on the unknown futures of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly. Bron Breaker reveals original of his NXT ring...
WWE
culturedvultures.com

Johnny Gargano’s Future To Be Revealed On NXT

Following on from the first NXT 2.0 WarGames event, Johnny Gargano provided a brief update on his future within the promotion, albeit a very vague update. Gargano took to the mic after the crushing defeat at the hands of the 2.0 newcomers, promising the live audience that he would ‘tell everything’ on this Tuesday’s episode of NXT TV.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Johnny Gargano Signs Very Short WWE NXT Contract Extension

Johnny Gargano is going to be a part of this year’s WarGames pay-per-view and that surprised a lot of people. As it turns out some paperwork needed to be signed before he could take on that match. According to a report from Fightful Select, Gargano signed a one-week extension on...
WWE
ComicBook

New Update on Johnny Gargano's WWE Status

Johnny Gargano might be the next big name from the NXT brand to leave the WWE, but it's not guaranteed as of yet. Earlier this week the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that Gargano's contract was set to expire on Dec. 3, only for the NXT Triple Crown Champion to get booked for a WarGames match the NXT War Games pay-per-view on Dec. 5. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp then dropped a report that Gargano had signed a one-week extension that would keep him through the pay-per-view, which fans immediately started comparing to when Adam Cole signed his extension earlier in the summer, turned down WWE's offers for a full-time deal then jumped to All Elite Wrestling weeks after his final match at NXT TakeOver 36.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT video highlights: Johnny Gargano addresses the fans

The WarGames fallout edition of NXT was headlined by Johnny Gargano addressing his future. Gargano said he doesn't know what his immediate future holds. Gargano said he may do some things here and there, but the one thing he knows for sure is that he's going to start the most important job of his life when he becomes a father in February.
WWE
UPI News

WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano gives heartfelt message, Grayson Waller attacks

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Johnny Gargano addressed NXT fans in what might might have been his final appearance on the brand he helped build on WWE NXT. Gargano, who has been with NXT since 2015, gave a heartfelt message following WarGames on Sunday about his future. It remains unclear if Gargano is going to stay in NXT or even WWE.
WWE
411mania.com

Johnny Gargano on His Emotions Following Last Night’s Apparent WWE NXT Send-Off

– As previously noted, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly appeared to receive a send-off after last night’s WWE NXT went off the air. Earlier today, Gargano shared another tweet on the emotions for last night’s show. Johnny Gargano wrote on his Twitter, “Even after last night..I still...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos & Video: Johnny Gargano And Kyle O’Reilly Have Emotional Farewells After WWE NXT?

A final farewell for Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly seemingly took place after Tuesday’s post-WarGames edition of WWE NXT 2.0 went off the air. As we’ve noted, Gargano closed the show with an address for the crowd amid rumors of his NXT departure and future. He was attacked and then destroyed by Grayson Waller as the show went off the air. O’Reilly also worked the show, losing the Steel Cage opener to Von Wagner. It’s been reported that Gargano’s original WWE contract expired on Friday, December 3, but he signed a one-week extension to work WarGames, and that deal will expire on Friday, December 10 unless Gargano accepted the strong multi-year contract offer that was made to him. It’s also been reported that O’Reilly’s contract is expiring this week, and there’s been no word on if he’s re-signed.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Johnny Gargano Plans To Honor Candice LeRae During NXT WarGames Match Tonight

Lately, many have been talking about the fact that Johnny Gargano might leave NXT. Also in the equation have been a plethora of other NXT and WWE stars, but what of Candice LeRae? She’s out of action on maternity leave and she cannot compete in the women’s War Games match set to occur tonight.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Johnny Gargano to 'tell everything' on Tuesday's WWE NXT

With his future in question, Johnny Gargano will address the situation on this Tuesday's episode of NXT. After NXT WarGames went off the air on Sunday, Gargano spoke to the fans in attendance. Gargano said he's always been an open book with the audience because he's known them for so long and feels like they're his family. Gargano said he wants to tell them everything and will tell them everything this Tuesday night.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: Charlotte – Andrade Update, Johnny Gargano’s WWE NXT Exit? (Feat. Brian Myers)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Johnny Gargano Issues Comments Following Perceived WWE NXT Exit

Speculation about the future of Johnny Gargano has been rife for several months due to his WWE contract coming to an end. After a perceived exit from WWE NXT 2.0 this week, Gargano has commented on the situation over on Twitter. “Even after last night..I still can’t put EVERYTHING I’d...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tommaso Ciampa Sends Heartwarming Message To Johnny Gargano Ahead Of NXT WarGames

Team New School (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo) vs. Team Old School (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight) will take place in a WarGames match at tonight’s WWE NXT WarGames event. Ciampa sent out this post on Instagram about how tonight could be...
WWE
Fightful

Johnny Gargano Addresses Future, Steel Cage Challenge, MSK Meet 'The Shaman' On 12/7 WWE NXT 2.0

MSK reaches the end of their journey as Kyle O'Reilly approaches a crossroads in his. For several weeks now, MSK has been on a journey to meet “The Shaman.” Supposedly, this mystery man is a master of tag team wrestling and will help Wes Lee and Nash Carter regain their NXT Tag Team Championship. It was revealed during NXT WarGames 2021 that this mystery man will finally be revealed on December 7.
WWE

