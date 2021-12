SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As one of the Republican Party’s most powerful figures for 35 years, Rep. and Sen. Bob Dole worked with hundreds of politicians. But the one who the Washington Post chose to write about Dole’s political legacy on the day he died was one of his biggest rivals at the end of his Senate career -- South Dakota Democrat Tom Daschle, who spoke with Dakota News Now on Monday.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO