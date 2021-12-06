ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden says he wants his social safety net bill passed 'as early as we can get it' as negotiations drag on

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden said on Monday that he wants his Build Back Better bill to pass the Senate as "early" as possible but that he's dedicated to getting it approved regardless of how long it takes. When asked whether the bill will pass the Senate by Christmas, as had...

www.wicz.com

Washington Examiner

Democrats are realizing mandates and restrictions make for bad politics

The idea that COVID-19 restrictions and mandates were not only politically sustainable but popular was always asinine, and it seems Democrats are finally beginning to figure that out. Politico reported this week that a number of Democratic leaders are trying to put distance between themselves and the vaccine and mask...
Former Trump Lawyer Who Claimed Congress Didn’t Have to Certify Biden’s Win Says He Has to Abide By Subpoena From Congress

Right-wing lawyer John Eastman, who falsely claimed that Congress did not have to certify Joe Biden’s presidential electoral victory, said on Monday that he had to abide by the subpoena he received from Congress. Eastman, according to a recent book by The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, wrote...
Business Insider

Mark Meadows falsely claims Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't represent 'a real number'

Mark Meadows baselessly claimed in his memoir that Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't constitute "a real number." He parroted Trump's broad and unspecified claims that the election was rigged and stolen. Meadows repeatedly pressured state and national officials to investigate conspiracy theories after the election. Former...
Markets Insider

Democrats raise alarm on the 'disaster' of child tax credit checks ending as Manchin signals he'll slam the brakes on passing Biden's big bill anytime soon

Democrats are raising alarm about passing Biden's big bill before the year ends or the child tax credit expires. "It would be a tragedy if the child tax credit lapses," Sen. Michael Bennet told Insider. But Joe Manchin is pouring cold water on approving the legislation by Christmas. Congressional Democrats...
Joe Biden
Kyrsten Sinema
Joe Manchin
Chuck Schumer
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Jan. 6 committee dealt two big blows

BREAKING — A federal judge today set a July 18 date for STEVE BANNON’s trial for contempt of Congress, Kyle Cheney reports. The date essentially splits the difference between the Justice Department’s request for April 15 and Bannon’s ask for Oct. 22. — What this means for the Jan. 6...
Daily Mail

GOP blasts Mitch McConnell over debt ceiling deal with Chuck Schumer that allows Democrats to bypass the filibuster

Some Republicans in Congress are grumbling over the deal Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell struck with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that will allow Democrats to bypass the filibuster to raise the debt ceiling. 'There's a lot of disagreement about the proposal,' Sen. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican, told...
Washington Post

Why Biden Is Getting Bad Press

The Washington Post’s Dana Milbank set off a bit of a kerfuffle with a column claiming that media coverage of President Joe Biden has been disproportionately negative lately, and in some respects more negative than coverage of his predecessor. Such analysis is notoriously difficult; after all, it requires not only assessing how positive or negative reporting has been, but answering the far more subjective question of how positive or negative it should be. So I was going to pass on the whole topic.Until I saw a defense of this coverage from Politico’s Rachael Bade, who argued: “Gee, maybe this has to do with democratic infighting dominating the headlines in November — and the fact that voters sent a clear (and negative) message to the Biden Admin and the Democratic Party in the November elections …” I suspect that this isn’t an unusual sentiment.I’ll start with the second point, because it’s important. Voters don’t send clear messages. They vote for candidates, and then political actors — media included — read “clear messages” into those votes. To be sure: Voters in Virginia, New Jersey and elsewhere shifted toward the Republican Party in the off-term elections last month, and that was partly a consequence of Biden’s low approval ratings. But voters regularly shift against the in-party in midterms even when the president is fairly popular. And at any rate, the best the voters collectively can do is to reflect a president’s overall unpopularity. They don’t say why the president is unpopular, or which actions or policy positions they oppose. Any “clarity” is a construction by observers. But the reason this post annoyed me is the first part of her claim — that Democratic infighting dominated the headlines. That’s a bit circular, given that Milbank’s original point was that media coverage was strongly negative. The question is whether it was appropriate for Democratic infighting to be the big story last month, and it’s clear that in fact the party was unusually united and productive in November. After all, the big news last month on Capitol Hill wasn’t Democrats in disarray. It was that different groups of House Democrats came together to pass the infrastructure bill and advance their version of the “Build Back Better” plan. The movement on both bills strengthens the case that what we had seen in the summer and fall was productive negotiations among party groups who had some real differences but were basically on the same page, not some sort of party-wide dysfunction. In other words, not only is understanding November as a month dominated by Democratic infighting getting the story wrong, but it suggests that some have been getting the story wrong all along.That said, this mostly reflects normal media bias. When the president is unpopular, everything is interpreted with that in mind, so Biden’s lower approval ratings are causing bad media coverage rather than the other way around. If he becomes more popular, his media coverage will improve — just as happened to Ronald Reagan in 1983 or Bill Clinton in 1995. And note that the miserable coverage those presidents received when they were down didn’t prevent them from rallying anyway.Granted, other factors can affect media coverage. Strong agreement among elites that something is good or bad will usually have a significant influence. It’s certainly possible that some events are so unambiguous that they will generate appropriate coverage. But if we’re talking about how the president’s actions are presented, then few events meet that standard.What I do think may have been unusual was coverage of President Donald Trump. After experts and pundits (myself included) dismissed his chances of winning the 2016 nomination, and then he outperformed the polls in the general election, I suspect a lot of the media became gun-shy about accurately characterizing his unusual unpopularity as president. What’s more, it was legitimately difficult to adjust to the constant stream of mostly self-inflicted scandals. As a result, I suspect that Trump’s media coverage — as awful as it was — actually wound up being better than it might’ve otherwise been. One could argue, indeed, that many in the media are still understating Trump’s attack on democracy, treating what he’s done over the past 13 months as relatively normal.But my guess would be that Biden will have no such issues.
Fox News

'Your World' on Biden and Russia

This is a rush transcript of "Your World with Neil Cavuto" on December 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: And we're still watching and still waiting. Crossing the line?. President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin...
AFP

Biden angry over 'personal attacks' as banking watchdog pick withdraws

President Joe Biden blasted a series of blistering "inappropriate personal attacks" by Republicans targeting his pick to serve as a top banking regulator, as he accepted her withdrawal Tuesday from consideration for the job. Soviet-born Cornell University law professor Saule Omarova had been nominated as comptroller of the currency, a role overseeing two thirds of the US banking system -- or some 1,200 institutions with a combined $14 trillion in assets. She pulled herself from consideration after her nomination was derailed by several Republican senators falsely implying she was a communist, as well as legitimate cross-party concerns about her past pronouncements on banking reform. "As a strong advocate for consumers and a staunch defender of the safety and soundness of our financial system, Saule would have brought invaluable insight and perspective to our important work on behalf of the American people," Biden said in a statement.
AFP

US Senate votes to block Biden vaccine mandate

The US Senate on Wednesday voted to block President Joe Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate for large private employers, in a symbolic win for conservatives that will have little tangible effect. The measure passed 52-48 with the support of all 50 Republicans in the upper chamber and two centrist Democrats, but is not expected to fare well in the House of Representatives, where it may only have support from the right. Under Biden's plan, all companies with more than 100 workers will have to require their employees to be immunized or undergo weekly testing from January 4. The Senate pushback was led by Indiana's Mike Braun, who told reporters that threatening Americans' jobs if they refuse on both counts "is the heavy hand of government."
