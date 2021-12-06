Sorrento Therapeutics rises on order for COVISTIX COVID tests in Brazil

The stock price of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases, has seen a large 50% fall over the last month, while it is up 15% over the last five trading days. The large decline can be attributed to the U.S. FDA’s concerns over its cancer treatment combination of - Ublituximab and Umbralisib (U2). The company in its recent press release announced that the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee has scheduled a meeting in connection with its review of U2. This unnerved the investors since it is uncommon for ODAC to schedule such a meeting unless there are concerns over efficacy, safety, or data from the clinical trials. TGTX stock plummeted 35% in a single trading session on November 30.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO