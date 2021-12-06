ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sorrento Therapeutics rises on order for COVISTIX COVID tests in Brazil

By Jonathan M Block
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE +6.0%) are modestly higher in afternoon trading after the company announced an order...

WNMT AM 650

China orders COVID-19 tests for travel with some border cities

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has ordered some border cities to beef up vigilance against COVID-19 with measures such as mandatory testing for travellers, in its effort to prevent clusters caused by viruses arriving from abroad. Since mid-October, locally-transmitted symptomatic cases have risen to more than 2,000, with several small...
TRAVEL
whbl.com

French rush to get tested as COVID cases rise, holidays near

PARIS (Reuters) – In her pharmacy in central Paris, Mireille Grand points to near-empty shelves where she would normally have COVID-19 tests stocked up. Only five tests remain. “That’s all that’s left!” she said. “This is due to a sharp increase of many, many COVID contact cases. We had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid#Covistix
Seeking Alpha

XORTX Therapeutics publishes COVID-19 study in hospitalized patients at scientific journal

XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) announces the publication of the peer reviewed paper entitled “Prevalence and Outcomes Associated with Hyperuricemia in Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19” in the American Journal of Nephrology. XRTX shares up 6.4% premarket at $2.50. This paper highlights clinical outcomes of 834 patients with COVID-19 infection who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seeking Alpha

NeuroSense Therapeutics prices $12M IPO, trading starts today

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSNU) priced its 2M units IPO at $6/unit for gross proceeds of $12M. Each unit consists of one share and a warrant representing the right to purchase one share with an exercise price of $6/share. Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 300K additional ordinary shares and...
STOCKS
Forbes

Is A Rise Imminent For TG Therapeutics Stock After A Large 50% Fall In A Month?

The stock price of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases, has seen a large 50% fall over the last month, while it is up 15% over the last five trading days. The large decline can be attributed to the U.S. FDA’s concerns over its cancer treatment combination of - Ublituximab and Umbralisib (U2). The company in its recent press release announced that the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee has scheduled a meeting in connection with its review of U2. This unnerved the investors since it is uncommon for ODAC to schedule such a meeting unless there are concerns over efficacy, safety, or data from the clinical trials. TGTX stock plummeted 35% in a single trading session on November 30.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

TMT-focused SPAC Inception Growth Acquisition prices $90M IPO

Inception Growth Acquisition has priced its initial public offering of 9M units at a price of $10.00 per unit. In addition, the company has granted underwriters an overallotment option to purchase addition 1.35M units. The units will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “IGTAU” which begin trading effective...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Brazilian-based NuBank's stock prices at $9 in IPO

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) has raised ~$2.6B after pricing its trimmed initial public offering, consisting of an international offering of ~289M Class A ordinary shares at $9.00 per Class A ordinary share, and a concurrent offering in Brazil of Class A ordinary shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts, each BDR representing 1/6th of a Class A ordinary share, at R$8.36 per BDR, based on the December 8, 2021 exchange rate of R$5,579 to $1.00 published by the Central Bank of Brazil.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Crypto 1 Acquisition prices IPO of 20M units at $10

Crypto 1 Acquisition (NASDAQ:DAOOU) has priced its initial public offering of 20M units at $10/unit. The units began trading yesterday the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol (DAOOU). Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and three-quarters of one full redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

ADHD drug developer Cingulate prices 4.2M-share IPO at $6

Cingulate (CING) has priced its IPO of ~4.2M shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase equal number of shares at a combined price of $6.00/share. Expected gross proceeds are ~$25M. The shares and warrants will begin Nasdaq trading on December 8, 2021. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~625K...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Clinical trial starts for COVID oral therapeutics

Editor’s note: This story is taken from a Louisiana State University (LSU) press release. Skymount Medical has partnered with Riverside University Health System (RUHS) Medical Center to hold the first U.S. clinical trial on the efficacy of COVID-19 oral therapeutics LSU researchers discovered using artificial intelligence (AI). The testing will be conducted through RUHS Medical Center’s Comparative Effectiveness and Clinical Outcomes Research Center (CECORC) in Moreno Valley.
MENTAL HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Aerie inks licensing deal for Rhopressa and Rocklatan in Europe and several other regions

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Santen (OTC:SNPHF) have entered into an exclusive development and commercialization agreement for Rhopressa/Rhokiinsa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% and Rocklatan/Roclanda (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%. The expanded collaboration includes Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, China, India, parts of Latin America and the Oceania countries....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
dallassun.com

Number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil rises by 11,413 to over 22.1 mln

Brasilia [Brazil], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 11,413 to 22,105,872 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday. According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 283 to 614,964 people within the same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

