More Signs are up that the old Shopko North Store in Rochester, Minnesota. Looks like more stores are moving to the old Shopko North building in Rochester, Minnesota. Yes...I said MORE! Back in November, I got a little excited because I saw a few signs added to the outside of the building. If you missed that bit of news, I've got a recap below or you can check out the original story here. Well, I should have just waited to tell you that piece of info because the right side of the building just got another sign added to the outside. This time, it is a business in downtown Rochester that has decided to relocate its store.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO