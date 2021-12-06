ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Past-Life Regression: Reality or Fantasy?

By Enplugged
enplugged.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no doubt that regressing a client to a “past-life” can be therapeutic. But does that mean the client actually returns to a previous life, dozens or hundreds of years ago? No. The journey is akin to believing you’ve been abducted onto a flying saucer and impregnated by aliens. Past-life therapy...

enplugged.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Pairwise difference regressions are just weighted averages

Arising from: R. F. Savaris et al.; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84092-1 (2021). Savaris et al.1 aim at "verifying if staying at home had an impact on mortality rates." This short note shows that the methodology they have applied in their paper does not allow them to do so. An estimated coefficient \(\beta \approx 0\) does not imply that there is no association between the variables in either country. Rather, their pairwise difference regressions are computing coefficients that are weighted-averages of region-specific time series regressions, such that it is possible that the association is significant in both regions but their weighted-average is close to zero. Therefore, the results do not back up the conclusions of the paper.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#Regression#Fantasies#Animals#South Korean#Canadian
spring.org.uk

2 Supplements That Double Weight Loss

Taking the two supplements lead to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. Calcium supplementation combined with vitamin D can help weight loss, research finds. Taking the two supplements led to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. One study...
WEIGHT LOSS
skiddle.com

REGRESSION SESSIONS : NAUGHTY OR NICE RAVE!

How Christmas rave 'Naught or Nice' is approaching and we have got a big night ahead!. Customer reviews of REGRESSION SESSIONS : NAUGHTY OR NICE RAVE!. Terrible music. Was told there’d be DnB and it was tiktok songs all night.. Posted Yesterday, 10:16am. Login to leave a review. Login. Existing...
MUSIC
towardsdatascience.com

The Essence of Logistic Regression

An explanation of the origins of Logistic Regression using Generalised Linear Models. Logistic Regression is a ubiquitous algorithm used by nearly every Data Scientist. However, despite being so well known and implemented, its origins are still not fully understood by many practictionars. In my previous article, I discussed Generalised Linear Models (GLMs) and their link to Machine Learning algorithms. I would advise the current reader to look over that article to gain a full inituition of GLMs. However, briefly put, GLMs provide a theoretical framework to where the target variable is non-normally distributed. In this article, we will derive Logistic Regression using GLMs to show exactly where it comes from.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
enplugged.com

Advantages Of A Digital Sound And Voice Recorder

You’re tempted to get a digital sound recorder but you haven’t fully decided if you want to buy one yet. Maybe it’s for your studies or work, but you’re wondering if it’s worth the money. Digital recorders can be a little pricey and this is often why people decide on getting a tape recorder or something cheaper.
ELECTRONICS
enplugged.com

Marketing to Women When They Want to Buy

The first step of marketing to women is being there when she wants to buy. Before a consumer will start paying attention to any marketing communication, she has to consider herself in the market, whether it’s for a new car, new smartphone, more life insurance or any other product or service.
ECONOMY
Tufts Daily

Weekender: 3Ps dives into harsh realities of teenage life in ‘Dry Land’

Content warning: This article discusses abortion and trauma, and mentions sexual harassment. For high school swimmers Amy and Ester, the poolside is anything but terra firma. This weekend, student-run theater group Pen, Paint and Pretzels (3Ps) will perform its realization of Ruby Rae Spiegel’s award-winning one-act play “Dry Land” (2015) in Curtis Hall. 3Ps boldly takes on the challenge of confronting a bevy of often trivialized (and potentially reminiscent) tropes of teenaged life including abortion access, female sexuality and the volatility of relationships — nearly all from the benches of the girls’ locker room.
ENTERTAINMENT
enplugged.com

Combine Language Learning and Technology to Explode Your Teaching and Learning Success

Are you looking to boost your English language teaching or learning skills to yet ever higher levels? Would you like to stimulate more interest in your language classes or break out of a slump or plateau? Combine the use of a variety of language learning techniques with continually developing technology to spur your successes. Here are some useful ideas and web sites to get you started.
EDUCATION
enplugged.com

Us Vs. Them: Review of Sasse’s "Them"

Without friends, no one would choose to live, even if he had all other goods. Our country has lately become locked in a vicious struggle of us versus them. We are right and they are wrong. We have good intentions and theirs are evil. For a while now I have been puzzling over how we got to this point and what to do about it. The title and blurbs about this book suggested that it might be of use in approaching this standoff.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
towardsdatascience.com

Why Linear Regression is All You Need

This short post is for beginners who are starting on linear regression and are climbing their way into the deep learning field. But I’m not addressing these topics in-depth in this article. My intent is only to give an idea of why linear regression can facilitate the path into deeper...
SCIENCE
enplugged.com

Relish Your Favorite Cartoon Shows Online

If you ask someone the best way to deal with a non-acquiescent toddler, the reply will be to get the kid busy with cartoons. Reason being cartoons match up their vivid and extraordinary imagination. They are bright, colorful and appealing. Confined to nourish in a limited area (home to school and vice versa), kids unfold a new terrain with each particular show they watch. While Tom and Jerry confer them with insurmountable joy and fun, Mowgli bestows the knowledge that life is way bigger and beyond than they discern. Considering these shows are very conversational, they get under their skin effortlessly and effectively contemplate the proceedings. Not only they entertain but also tender ethics and moral values in the most effortless manner.
TV SERIES
enplugged.com

Make Your Goals a Habit

When we’re starting out, it’s tempting to treat goal-setting as an all or nothing mindset, where aiming to excel, establish a great reputation and be recognised as successful are the daily focuses of our lives. Over time we may come to realise that big goals are in many...
LIFESTYLE
enplugged.com

How To Earn Money Online – The Inside Secrets Revealed!

If you want to discover how to earn money online then pay close attention to the following vitally important few paragraphs because they reveal, completely for free, the most powerful and effective methods available today for making lots of money from the Web. Making money online offers a dream lifestyle, financial freedom and the unique benefit of never having to answer directly to a horrible boss ever again. However, the truth is, you need to be aware of the most efficacious techniques for earning money online if you want to “make it” in this increasingly competitive industry. Thankfully, that’s where we come in, by revealing to you directly exactly how to make all the money you desire from the Internet, as quickly as possible!
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy