Winter holidays, and Christmas in particular, aren't always celebrated the same by everyone. Come late December, you might run into someone decked out in their Tim Burton skulls instead of cute elves. It could be your offspring, a sibling or even your spouse (OK, it's me. You caught me. Everything on this list is something I want.) Those people for whom Halloween is a yearlong celebration still enjoy giving and getting presents, so don't be afraid to think outside the box a bit this year.

SHOPPING ・ 9 DAYS AGO