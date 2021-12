Emotional, non-rational, even explosive remarks in public discourse have escalated in recent years. Politicians endure insults during legislative discussions; scientists receive emails and tweets containing verbal abuse and threats. What’s going on? This escalation in angry rhetoric is sometimes attributed to social media. But are there other influences altering communication styles? As researchers in the field of nutrition and mental health, and authors of The Better Brain, we recognize that many in our society experience brain hunger, impairing their cognitive function and emotion regulation. Ultra-processed products Obviously, we are not deficient in macronutrients: North Americans tend to get sufficient protein, fats (though usually...

NUTRITION ・ 14 HOURS AGO