The NBA Report: Misguided focus

NAMEPOS.TEAMINJURYDATE INJUREDEXP. RETURN DATEANALYSIS Cam ReddishSG/SFATLWrist27-NovDay To DayWith both Reddish and De'Andre Hunter on the shelf, Kevin Huerter will see more minutes and time with the ball. Danilo Gallinari should see more room to play in the rotation as well. Solomon Hill could see a few reserve minutes. Reddish is likely looking at a multi-game absence after spraining his Wrist. Kenrich WilliamsFOKCAnkle26-NovDay To DayIf Williams needs to miss time, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's minutes will be bumped up a bit and Aleksej Pokusevski should see a few more shots in the Thunder's offense. Mason PlumleePF/CCHACalf26-NovDay To DayPlumlee is dealing with what seems to be a slight Calf strain and it's been bothering him more and if he sits PJ Washington and Jalin McDaniels should help fill the void. Ja MorantPGMEMKnee26-NovDay To DayMorant's Knee is sprained and he is very likely looking at time off to recover for the next few weeks and while he's out, Jaren Jackson Jr. becomes the focal point of the Grizzlies offense and De'Anthony Melton and Desmond Pane will help run the point along with Tyus Jones. Khem BirchPF/CTORKnee24-NovDay To DayThe Raptors frontcourt has been a bit banged up lately and if Birch needs to sit for anymore games Precious Achiuwa will be the primary beneficiary and the Raptors can always turn to Chris Boucher and Yuta Watanabe for reserve minutes. Jalen GreenSG/SFHOUHamstring24-NovDecemberJalen Green being out opens up a lot more shots. It definitely bumps up Kevin Porter Jr's production potential. Jae'Sean Tate and Eric Gordon will also benefit, but Garrison Matthews has been seeing a lot of minutes and the Rockets could continue to give him run. Patrick BeverleyGMINHip24-NovMid-Dec.With Beverley sidelined, D'Angelo Russell will pick up a few minutes and Malik Beasley's should see his production rise. The Timberwolves can feed Jordan McLaughlin a few minutes if needed. Robert WilliamsCBOSIllness24-NovDay To DayIf Robert Williams needs more time off the floor, the Celtics can either shift Al Horford to center or they can keep him at PF and give Enes Kanter more playing time. Harrison BarnesFSACFoot24-NovDay To DayIf Barnes needs to sit, Buddy Hield should pick up shots and Marvin Bagley III should continue to see his minutes rise even though he doesn't want to be in Sacramento and we should see more Chimezie Metu involved in the rotation. PJ DozierGDENTorn ACL23-NovOUT FOR THE SEASONWith Dozier done for the year, his 19 minutes per game will be made up by Monte Morris and Bones Hyland. Facundo Campazzo indirectly benefits as the Nuggets mid-court continues to hurt. Derrick RoseGNYKAnkle23-NovDay To DayIf Rose needs to continue to sit, Immanuel Quickley and Alec Burks should see more time with the ball. Quickley will pick up minutes behind Kemba Walker. Richaun HolmesPF/CSACEye22-NovDay To DayHolmes continues to deal with this eye issue and if he can't make it back just yet, Tristan Thompson and Marvin Bagley III should be able to continue to fill the void with Chimezie Metu waiting for reserve minutes in the wings. Bones HylandGDENAnkle21-NovDay To DayHyland shouldn't be out long and once he comes back, he'll see more minutes with PJ Dozier done for the season. Frank NtilikinaGDALCalf21-NovDay To DayNtilikina is on the outside looking into the Mavs rotation as he sits behind both Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson on the depth charts. He's been playing sparingly all season. Nicolas BatumFLACCOVID21-NovNo TimetableWith Batum out, Justise Winslow is bound to get more action and Luke Kennard will indirectly benefit by seeing more shots. Terance Mann will be needed to fill in on defense. Cole AnthonyPGORLAnkle19-NovDay To DayAs Anthony continues to deal with the Ankle injury, R.J. Hampton should continue seeing 20 minutes per game and Jalen Suggs can always shift to PG if needed with Mychal Mulder seeing reserve minutes. Semi OjeleyeFMILCalf19-NovDay To DayOjeleye will miss a few more games and while he's out Bobby Portis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo will hold down the fort at center until Brook Lopez is ready to return. Giannis Antetokounmpo can shift to center if needed. Abdel NaderFPHXKnee19-NovDay To DayNader continues to suffer from lower body injuries and Landry Shamet and Cam Johnson will pick up a few more ticks with him out again, but Nader is mainly a reserve player anyway and this doesn't make a huge fantasy impact. Nikola JokicPF/CDENWrist18-NovDay To DayJokic has missed his last few games with a sprained Wrist and if he needs to continue to sit, JaMychal Green should continue to benefit. Zeke Nnaji will see 15-20 minutes and even Jeff Green can shift there if Nnaji is in foul trouble. Sam MerrillSG/SFMEMAnkle18-NovEarly DecemberMerrill is on the outside looking into the Bucks rotation and this doesn't make a huge impact. Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen will continue rotating with Khris Middleton to help with the Bucks mid-court. Doug McDermottFSASKnee18-NovDay To DayWith McDermott sidelined, it gives Keldon Johnson moe shots and Thaddeus Young should see a few more minutes. Drew Eubanks normally stays at the center position but he is another option if needed. Taj GibsonPF/CNYKGroin17-NovDay To DayGibson has a sore Groin and Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel will split the center minutes in NY. Jericho Sims may see a few as well if foul trouble occurs. Andre IguodalaSG/SFGSWKnee16-NovDay To DayIguodala is dealing with a sore Knee and while he's out Juan Toscano-Anderson should pick up more minutes. Andrew Wiggins will take more long-range shots as well. The Warriors do have Nemanja Bjelica to help as well. Frank KaminskyCPHXKnee15-NovNo TimetableKaminsky has a stress-reaction in his Knee and we don't know when we'll see him back. While he's out JaVale McGee will be the primary back up behind Deandre Ayton. OG AnunobyFTORHip15-NovDay To DayAt first, we thought that Anunoby was going to be out for awhile with the injured Hip and now we've seen him with "questionable" tags going into games signaling he could be back in the next few games. If he needs to miss more time, Precious Achiuwa and Khem Birch will see more run. Joe HarrisSG/SFBKNAnkle14-NovDay To DayHarris has missed a few games with an injured Ankle and while he's out, Patty Mills and DeAndre Bembry will see more minutes and shots. James Harden will see a small bump in shots as well. De'Andre HunterFATLWrist12-NovJanuaryAfter having a procedure on his Wrist, Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish will benefit by seeing more minutes and shots. Danilo Gallinari will see more minutes and there won't be as much PF competition. Kelly OlynykPF/CDETKnee10-NovLate DecemberIsaiah Stewart should finally be able to grab more minutes with Olynyk out of commission but for some reason the Pistons don't seem that impressed by him and if we look down the bench, Luka Garza and Trey Lyles will grab more minutes. Olynyk could be out until the year turns to 2022. Markieff MorrisPF/CMIANeck8-NovLate Nov/Early DecWith Morris still feeling the effects of the Nikola Jokic shove to the ground from behind, P.J. Tucker will see a minor minutes boost and Caleb Martin can help with reserve minutes. Morris could return in the next couple of the games as he didn't travel with the team. Collin SextonGCLEKnee7-NovOUT FOR THE SEASONDarius Garland becomes the prioritized scorer and he'll get even more time with the ball with Sexton out after Sexton had Knee surgery. Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro will help fill the void and both will play reserve minutes behind Lauri Markkanen. Michael Porter Jr.FDENBack6-NovNo TimetablePorter hasn't looked good at all this year and we don't know when we'll see him take the court again. While he's out, Will Barton will continue picking up the slack and Aaron Gordon certainly benefits and we should see him picking up shots. Patrick WilliamsFCHIWrist28-OctOUT FOR THE SEASONThe Bulls one area that they don't have a lot of is frontcourt depth and with the reports saying that Williams season is over after this bad Wrist injury, Javonte Green should start to see more playing time. This could open up the rotation for Troy Brown Jr to grab a few more minutes if DeMar DeRozan is needed to fill in at PF. Nicolas ClaxtonCBKNIllness27-OctNo TimetableClaxton is sick and it's apparently not COVID and that has cost him multiple games and while he recovers, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge will fill the void. Brook LopezCMILBack19-OctNo TimetableHi Back is recovering and he's working out but we still don't know when Lopez will be back on the court. Bobby Portis will be Lopez' main fill-in and Thanasis Antetokounmpo will get reserve minutes under the rim. Zion WilliamsonPFNOPFootPre-SeasonDecember/JanuaryWilliamson has been cleared for full practices and all and now we're just awaiting a return date or range from the Pelicans but these reports indicate that he should be out there before the year turns to 2022. Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciusnas and Herbert Jones will benefit until he's ready. Kawhi LeonardSG/SFLACTorn ACLPre-SeasonNo TimetableLeonard is one of the biggest question marks heading into the season and we may not see him play at all this year and he's a hard player to stash unless you have unlimited INJ spots. With Leonard out, Nicolas Batum and Terance Mann will get more time in the Clippers rotation. Klay ThompsonSG/SFGSWAchillesPre-SeasonDecember/JanuaryThompson has been hurt the last couple of years but he is practicing once again and he's hoping to return to action before the year turns to 2022. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole will fill in until he can finally take the court again. Jamal MurrayGDENTorn ACLPre-SeasonNo TimetableWith Murray recovering from a Torn ACL, Monte Morris and Facundo Campazzo will help run the point. Even Will Barton will get some time to handle the rock. Victor OladipoSG/SFMIAQuadPre-SeasonNo TimetableOladipo is another player who we may not see until March or April and he's very fragile and another player that is a waste of an INJ spot because he may not play. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson both benefit with him out. Jonathan IsaacFORLTorn ACLPre-SeasonNo TimetableIsaac is very fragile and we don't know when we'll see him make his season debut. Wendell Carter Jr. has been filling in at PF and Franz Wagner has done a good job providing offense at SF. Markelle FultzGORLTorn ACLPre-SeasonNo TimetableWith Fultz out for an undisclosed amount of time, Cole Anthony takes command of the offense with Jaeln Suggs helping him out in the backcourt. Fultz will continue his recovery with the Magic's G-League team. Donte DiVincenzoGMILAnklePre-SeasonNo TimetableDiVincenzo will need more time before he can get back on the court and reclaim his SG spot on the team and Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen will continue to see heavy run in the Bucks rotation. Jordan Nwora benefits as well. T.J. WarrenFINDFootPre-SeasonNo TimetableWe don't know when we'll see Warren back on the court and until he's ready to roll Justin Holiday and Oshae Brissett will see more playing time. Some think he'll be back before January and others think the Pacers will proceed with caution keeping Warren out through January. Thomas BryantCWASTorn ACLPre-SeasonNo TimetableBryant had surgery on his Knee at the beginning of the year and while we don't know when he'll be active again, it wouldn't be surprising to see him back out there in mid-to-late December, but until he's back, Montrezl Harrell and Daniel Gafford will fill in. James WisemanCGSWKneePre-SeasonDecember/JanuaryWe should see Wiseman return before the start of 2022 according to reports and he's practicing, though not fully yet. Kevon Looney and Nemanja Bjelica will get more run until Wiseman us 100 percent. Draymond Green will certainly rotate to center to provide relief as well. Kendrick NunnGLALKneePre-SeasonNo TimetableWe still don't know when we'll see Nunn take the floor with the Lakers. The timetable has been muddled a bit lately. Rajon Rondo will lose out on playing time once Nunn returns as he will back up Russell Westbrook. Dario SaricPF/CPHXTorn ACLPre-SeasonNo TimetableIt is unknown when we'll see Saric take the court and we will see JaVale McGee back up Deandre Ayton. We may not see Saric at all this season. Zach CollinsPF/CSASAnklePre-SeasonJanuary/FebruaryWill Collins ever be healthy again? As soon as he gets healthy, he injures another body part. He's looking at a January return for now and Keldon Johnson and especially Doug McDermott benefit until he's ready to go. Trevor ArizaSG/SFLALAnklePre-SeasonDecember/JanuaryAriza's defense will be needed down the stretch when the Lakers make a title run, but for now while he's out, Malik Monk, Carmelo Anthony and Kent Bazemore will see more burn in the Lakers rotation. Onyeka OkongwuPF/CATLShoulderPre-SeasonLate DecemberOkongwu will be playing behind Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari once he returns and it's very hard to tell whether or not he'll even account for 15 minutes per contest. E'Twaun MooreGORLKneePre-SeasonNo TimetableFranz Wagner has been solid to start off the year and Moore will be an injury-replacement player in the rotation when he's healthy. He's got multiple options in front of him including Terrence Ross.

