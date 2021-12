It's interesting to note that the CDC and WA State Department of Health officials are looking very contradictory this week. The CDC on Wednesday confirmed the first case of the new COVID strain dubbed Omicron by the World Health Organization (WHO). The person is in CA, and had returned from a trip to South Africa where the strain was first detected. They are said to be doing well, and the CDC says they remain in standard quarantine protocols.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO