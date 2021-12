Logan Thomas returned to the field on Thanksgiving Weekend after a six-game absence due to injury, but he left Week 13's win over the Raiders following a blow to the leg during a block. It was first reported that the Washington Football Team's tight end tore his ACL and MCL, and despite coach Ron Rivera suggesting after Thomas underwent an MRI that his condition was "better than anticipated," Thomas is set to return to injured reserve this week, as The Athletic reported, ending his 2021 season.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO