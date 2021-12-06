ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow plans to play through pinkie injury

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXlvS_0dFZ5okO00
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow was very visibly in pain on Sunday as he played with a dislocated finger on his throwing hand.

For the time being, it sounds like the Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller is going to play through the pain.

"It's just something I'm going to have to deal with," Burrow told reporters on Sunday, via ESPN. "I'm not going to miss any games because of it. That's not something that's going to happen."

There's no mistaking that Burrow put up quite a fight on Sunday against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, bringing the Bengals within two points of the SoCal squad before eventually losing 41-22. The second-year QB ended the day completing 24-of-40 passes for 300 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran the ball into the end zone, tallying his second rushing touchdown in a two-game span.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Panthers QB Cam Newton accepts some blame for Joe Brady's firing

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was downright bad in the 33-10 loss at the Miami Dolphins back on Nov. 28 ahead of the bye. Newton completed just 5-of-21 passes for 92 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns in that defeat, and he was ultimately benched and replaced by former XFL star P.J. Walker.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger appeared to have message for Mike Tomlin after sack

The Pittsburgh Steelers endured a frustrating first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. Ben Roethlisberger even appeared to have some words for Mike Tomlin while the team struggled. Pittsburgh went into halftime trailing Minnesota 23-0. Roethlisberger was 8-of-11 for 68 yards, but that doesn’t tell the story about...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinky#American Football#Bengals Qb Joe Burrow#Espn#The Los Angeles Chargers#Socal
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Joe Burrow’s Injured Pinky Going Viral

Joe Burrow is playing through some major pain on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback is dealing with an injured pinky. Burrow appeared to dislocate or seriously injure his right pinky finger against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. Initial photos of the injury did not look good. Burrow...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Joe Burrow's Dislocated Finger Injury Gets An Update

Joe Burrow has been the backbone of the Cincinnati Bengals since getting drafted by the team in 2020. While he ended up getting injured in his rookie season, he has put on a show in his sophomore year, albeit, there have been instances of inconsistency. Yesterday, the Bengals took on the Los Angeles Chargers, and in the end, it was the Chargers who came away with a very convincing win.
NFL
247Sports

Bengals' Joe Burrow not satisfied with sweeping Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals made a statement by hammering the Pittsburgh Steelers, 41-10, but Joe Burrow said the team has bigger goals than beating its division rivals. Burrow explained that the Bengals are still hungry. After Week 12’s blowout, the Bengals are now 2-0 on the season against the Steelers. That’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Joe Burrow continues to prove doubters wrong with Cincinnati Bengals

When Joe Burrow joined the Cincinnati Bengals, he joined a franchise infamous for its various failings. But in the former LSU star, Cincinnati landed a player who was used to exceeding expectations, and one who was not bothered when people overlooked him. "I think going all the way back to...
NFL
FanSided

Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert is a must-watch game for Bengals fans

Back in 2020, there was a lot of controversy over who the best college quarterback was. But, once Joe Burrow ran away with the Heisman and the National Championship, it made the first overall pick a lot more transparent for the Cincinnati Bengals that he was the right pick. Now,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow downplays finger injury after shaky performance

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow put together a fairly mediocre performance on Sunday, and a finger injury might have had something to do with it. The pinkie finger on Burrow’s throwing hand was visibly swollen during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Burrow played through the injury, but the results weren’t great, as he threw two interceptions in a 41-22 loss.
NFL
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow had badly swollen finger after injury

Joe Burrow suffered an injury to his throwing hand on Sunday that appeared to leave his pinky finger badly swollen. Burrow injured his hand in the first half of the Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was shown on the sideline trying to work through the pain, which appeared to be quite significant.
NFL
FanSided

Joe Burrow reveals why the Bengals can’t be stopped right now

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is flying high on optimism after winning the last two games. Here’s why he thinks Cincinnati will make it to the playoffs. In wins against the Raiders and Steelers, Burrow had only moderate showings of 148 and 190 passing yards each game. He only threw one touchdown apiece, letting running back Joe Mixon carry the bulk of the workload.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow Suffered Nasty Finger Injury

So you say you want to be an NFL quarterback, huh? Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered quite the finger on injury on Sunday. Cameras caught a quick glimpse of the ugly aftermath of Burrow’s pinky injury as he headed to the sideline. You might want to get the kids out of the room for this one.
NFL
numberfire.com

Joe Burrow (finger) resumes throwing Thursday at Bengals practice

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (finger) resumed throwing at Thursday's practice for Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers. Burrow was not wearing a glove or any tape on his injured pinky finger. Barring any setbacks, Burrow will be under center for Cincinnati on Sunday. Burrow is the QB15 in...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

25K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy