Bengals QB Joe Burrow plans to play through pinkie injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow was very visibly in pain on Sunday as he played with a dislocated finger on his throwing hand.

For the time being, it sounds like the Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller is going to play through the pain.

"It's just something I'm going to have to deal with," Burrow told reporters on Sunday, via ESPN. "I'm not going to miss any games because of it. That's not something that's going to happen."

There's no mistaking that Burrow put up quite a fight on Sunday against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, bringing the Bengals within two points of the SoCal squad before eventually losing 41-22. The second-year QB ended the day completing 24-of-40 passes for 300 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran the ball into the end zone, tallying his second rushing touchdown in a two-game span.