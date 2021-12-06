ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden says he wants his social safety net bill passed 'as early as we can get it' as negotiations drag on

News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden said on Monday that he wants his Build Back Better bill to pass the Senate as "early" as possible but that he's dedicated to getting it approved regardless of how long it takes. When asked whether the bill will pass the Senate by Christmas, as had...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Washington Examiner

Democrats are realizing mandates and restrictions make for bad politics

The idea that COVID-19 restrictions and mandates were not only politically sustainable but popular was always asinine, and it seems Democrats are finally beginning to figure that out. Politico reported this week that a number of Democratic leaders are trying to put distance between themselves and the vaccine and mask...
Markets Insider

Democrats raise alarm on the 'disaster' of child tax credit checks ending as Manchin signals he'll slam the brakes on passing Biden's big bill anytime soon

Democrats are raising alarm about passing Biden's big bill before the year ends or the child tax credit expires. "It would be a tragedy if the child tax credit lapses," Sen. Michael Bennet told Insider. But Joe Manchin is pouring cold water on approving the legislation by Christmas. Congressional Democrats...
Daily Mail

GOP blasts Mitch McConnell over debt ceiling deal with Chuck Schumer that allows Democrats to bypass the filibuster

Some Republicans in Congress are grumbling over the deal Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell struck with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that will allow Democrats to bypass the filibuster to raise the debt ceiling. 'There's a lot of disagreement about the proposal,' Sen. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican, told...
Fox News

'Your World' on Biden and Russia

This is a rush transcript of "Your World with Neil Cavuto" on December 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: And we're still watching and still waiting. Crossing the line?. President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin...
AFP

Biden angry over 'personal attacks' as banking watchdog pick withdraws

President Joe Biden blasted a series of blistering "inappropriate personal attacks" by Republicans targeting his pick to serve as a top banking regulator, as he accepted her withdrawal Tuesday from consideration for the job. Soviet-born Cornell University law professor Saule Omarova had been nominated as comptroller of the currency, a role overseeing two thirds of the US banking system -- or some 1,200 institutions with a combined $14 trillion in assets. She pulled herself from consideration after her nomination was derailed by several Republican senators falsely implying she was a communist, as well as legitimate cross-party concerns about her past pronouncements on banking reform. "As a strong advocate for consumers and a staunch defender of the safety and soundness of our financial system, Saule would have brought invaluable insight and perspective to our important work on behalf of the American people," Biden said in a statement.
AFP

US Senate votes to block Biden vaccine mandate

The US Senate on Wednesday voted to block President Joe Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate for large private employers, in a symbolic win for conservatives that will have little tangible effect. The measure passed 52-48 with the support of all 50 Republicans in the upper chamber and two centrist Democrats, but is not expected to fare well in the House of Representatives, where it may only have support from the right. Under Biden's plan, all companies with more than 100 workers will have to require their employees to be immunized or undergo weekly testing from January 4. The Senate pushback was led by Indiana's Mike Braun, who told reporters that threatening Americans' jobs if they refuse on both counts "is the heavy hand of government."
