Chenango County, NY

Man accused of burning victim’s body in Chenango County murder case

By NC 34 Staff
 5 days ago

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Chenango County man indicted for murder on Friday is accused of trying to conceal the crime by burning his victim’s body and dumping the ashes in the woods.

36 year-old William Sabines, Junior is charged with murder, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence in the disappearance of 44 year-old Jesse Donlin back in 2019.

According to the indictment, Sabines intentionally killed Donlin sometime during the first 2 weeks of September, 2019, then burned the corpse in a burn pit on his property at the corner of McDonough Road and Bogers Road.

Sabines is accused of dumping the ashes in a well on nearby McDonough state forest land and parking

Donlin’s Honda Accord on a seasonal road in order to cover up his crime.

Donlin was reported missing shortly after.

