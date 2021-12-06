Is reckless spending putting value of the dollar at risk?

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Thursday as increased restrictions in parts of the world to contain the spread of COVID-19, including the new Omicron variant, tempered investors' appetite for riskier currencies. The U.S. Dollar Currency Index was up 0.3% at 96.233. "We are seeing some...
Consumers in the United States spend a collective $555 billion each month buying groceries, food, retail products and travel-related purchases — and the way they pay is changing faster than the tides. The prolonged public health and economic crisis has had consumers going in and o. ut of lockdowns, rethinking...
A new survey of 2,500 adults looks at how workforce burnout has opened businesses to attacks, with trends such as remote and hybrid work, the Great Resignation and worse behavior by cybersecurity professionals being the driving forces behind the threat. The research, from password manager 1Password, finds that 84 percent...
DeFi uses new technology to allow for secure financial transactions without a bank. It has the potential to revolutionize the financial industry, but it's still in its infancy. If it succeeds, it could pose a threat to banks and financial institutions -- but it still has a long way to...
SOCIAL Security claimants can expect a number of changes to their benefits next month, including a payment boost. Social Security benefits currently support 70million Americans, whether they're elderly or disabled. Nearly nine out of 10 individuals aged 65 and older receive the benefits, and they make up around 33% of...
By now most people have pandemic fatigue and are over dealing with COVID, but COVID isn't done with us. Cases are rising in some areas and hospitals in a few states are starting to fill up again with COVID patients. So when will this be over? Eat This, Not That! Health talked to infectious disease experts who explained what needs to be done in order for the pandemic to end. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
The US citizens can receive a surprise stimulus check worth $1,400. The individuals who have applied for the payments in time can expect the surprise payments before the start of 2022. The surprise payments are plus-up payments; these are checks sent to the beneficiaries of the stimulus payments. The citizens received the stimulus payments based on their tax returns in 2019.
McDonald's drive-thrus will look very different soon, if the company's research and development project continues to go as planned. Back in October, McDonald's and IBM announced that they have partnered up to further develop a robotic drive-thru service to take customers' orders, rather than using human employees. The project is now in the next phase of development.
Comments / 0