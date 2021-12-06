ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after morning workout

WUKY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit died Monday morning after a training session on the track at Santa Anita. Medina...

www.wuky.org

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Al Unser Sr. Dies: Four-Time Indianapolis 500 Winner & Prominent Member Of Racing Dynasty Was 82

Al Unser Sr., a four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 and member of one of racing’s most prominent dynasties, died of cancer yesterday at his home in Chama, N.M. He was 82. His death was announced by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and his son, Al Unser Jr. “My heart is so saddened,” tweeted Unser Jr. this morning. “My father passed away last night. He was a Great man and even a Greater Father. Rest In Peace Dad!” One of only four Indy 500 winners to claim the victory four times, Unser won the race in 1970, 1971, 1978 and, in a victory that made...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Baltimore

Meet Knicks Go, Maryland-Bred Racing Superstar, And Breeder Sabrina Moore

GLYNDON, Md. (WJZ) — Well, some call him the best racehorse in the world. He is definitely the hottest horse in America, and he was bred and born right here in Maryland. The woman behind this extraordinary Maryland-bred thoroughbred just turned 30 years old. Meet Sabrina Moore and Knicks Go. GreenMount Farm isn’t large as horse farms in Baltimore County go, but something magical happened here January 2016. In this barn, this stall Kosmo’s Buddy gave birth to a little colt. At the moment of his birth, Moore didn’t know she had a future winner. But boy, is he. DEL MAR, CA- NOVEMBER...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Racing News

NASCAR issues $50,000 fine; Indefinite suspension

$50,000 in fines and 75 points docked before the 2022 season even begins; Teams issue statements. On Tuesday, NASCAR announced two penalties. One for a substance violation and one for a testing violation. This is typically an odd time for NASCAR penalties given no races were hosted last week. However, there are exceptions…
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Baffert
The Richmond Observer

NASCAR fines driver for 'testing' at Rockingham Speedway

ROCKINGHAM — A veteran NASCAR driver is facing a fine from NASCAR after the sanctioning body accused him of testing at Rockingham Speedway. Mike Harmon, driver and owner of the No. 74 Chevrolet in the Xfinity series, was fined 75 owner points and 75 driver championship points, according to NASCAR.com. Crew Chief Ryan Bell was also fined $50,000 and suspended from the next six points events.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
MotorBiscuit

Auto Club Dragway Killed: So Cal’s Only 1/4-Mile Dragstrip

The last remaining public quarter-mile dragstrip, where drag racing was born, has closed permanently. Auto Club Dragway. It was part of the Auto Club Speedway venue in Fontana, California. Open for more than a decade, it was announced over the weekend the dragstrip won’t reopen. Is there a dragstrip left...
FONTANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Derby#Horse#Workout#Santa Anita
CBS Sports

Danny Earnhardt, brother of Dale Earnhardt and longtime NASCAR mechanic, dies at 66

Danny Earnhardt, the brother of NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt and a longtime NASCAR mechanic, died Friday morning at his home in North Carolina. He was 66. The youngest of five children born to Ralph and Martha Earnhardt, Danny Earnhardt began his racing career working on his father's cars while also working as a pipe insulator. After Ralph Earnhardt died of a heart attack in 1973, Danny moved on to work with his brother on his burgeoning racing career, serving as both a mechanic and a pit crew member for Dale Earnhardt Inc.
MOTORSPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Boxer Knocked Out Of The Ring Through The Ropes

Robbie Davis won big tonight in the UK. In emphatic fashion it should be noted. Big respect to both boxers. When the end came it came decisively with Davis’ opponent knocked out through the ropes:. (Hat tip DAZN Boxing YouTube) Some punch. Solid night of boxing in the UK.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Tommy Fleetwood tells Rick Shiels INCREDIBLE STORY about Tiger Woods

Tommy Fleetwood told Rick Shiels and Guy Charnock that Tiger Woods played the best round of golf that he has ever seen in 2019. Fleetwood played alongside the 15-time major champion in the first round of the ZOZO Championship two years ago, and he described his pleasure of playing with Woods.
GOLF
Deadline

Medina Spirit, Kentucky Derby 2021 Winner, Dies After Workout At Santa Anita Park

Medina Spirit, the three-year-old thoroughbred racehorse whose 2021 win at the Kentucky Derby drew controversy when he later tested positive for a corticosteroid, died this morning after collapsing after a track workout at Santa Anita Park in California. According to the Paulick Report, a horseracing news publication, Medina Spirit collapsed following a five furlong workout, with a preliminary cause of death being a heart attack. The horse’s rider was unhurt. The news was confirmed by the California Horse Racing Board’s Equine Medical Director Jeff Blea. A comprehensive necropsy including toxicology, forensics, and tissue sampling, will be performed at UC Davis in San...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy