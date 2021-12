Trainers want to know how to get all 12 available starter Pokemon in the new Sinnoh-region remakes. Fortunately, thanks to the Underground system, this isn't very difficult to pull off. In direct contrast with other games in the franchise, trainers can actually go about catching their other starter Pokemon options in-game without needing to trade with friends. All it requires is a bit of effort and the dedication to make it all the way to the endgame content.

