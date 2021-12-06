Man, 81, bailed in Sheffield attempted murder inquiry

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man remains in custody following a domestic dispute on I-290 Thursday, according to Illinois State Police. Arrington S. Bell, 33, of Chicago is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic violence with strangulation, according to authorities. Around 3:07 a.m., ISP responded to a reported domestic battery incident on I-94 southbound at I-290 involving a man and a woman. The two were separated at the scene and transported to Chicago Police Department First District for questioning. Bell appeared in Cook County court Saturday and was given a no-bond court date set for Nov. 30.

