Michigan State

Michigan Health Officials Report 16,590 Coronavirus Cases, 127 Deaths

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFWGj_0dFZ45Gr00

Michigan health officials are reporting 16,590 new coronavirus cases and 127 deaths since Friday.

According to the MDHHS, between Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new cases per day is 5,530.

Additionally, they say 47 of the 127 deaths reported Monday were identified during a review of vital records.

In total, Michigan has had 1,353,156 confirmed coronavirus cases and 24,494 total confirmed covid-related deaths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfh0W_0dFZ45Gr00

Currently, 5,235,517 Michiganders ages five and older have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Additionally, 6,133,203 Michiganders ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPRgx_0dFZ45Gr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcxFm_0dFZ45Gr00

According to Frontline UPdates, 476 adult patients were admitted to hospitals across the state with a positive covid status.

They say 77% were reported to be unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 23% were fully vaccinated.

Broken down, the following were admitted to Michigan hospitals on Monday:

  • 9 Pediatric patients
  • 1 patient aged 18-19
  • 26 patients aged 20-29
  • 39 patients aged 30-39
  • 47 patients aged 40-49
  • 79 patients aged 50-59
  • 112 patients aged 60-69
  • 101 patients aged 70-79
  • 56 patients aged 80 and older
  • 6 patients of an unknown age.

Furthermore, according to the MDHHS on Dec. 3, 1,126,184 Michiganders have been reported to have recovered from the virus.

For all the latest coronavirus information, including case numbers, deaths and vaccine totals, click here.

