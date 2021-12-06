ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic Latino congressman blasts ‘white rich progressives’ for use of term ‘Latinx’

By Kate Scanlon
 5 days ago

R ep. Ruben Gallego, chairman of the Bold PAC, the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, took to Twitter on Monday to blast “white rich progressives” for using the term “Latinx” to court Hispanic voters after a poll showed the use of the term might be doing Democrats more harm than good.


“To be clear my office is not allowed to use ‘Latinx’ in official communications,” Gallego tweeted.

“When Latino politicos use the term it is largely to appease white rich progressives who think that is the term we use,” he added. “It is a vicious circle of confirmation bias.”

A survey from Bendixen & Amandi International, a top Democratic firm specializing in Latino outreach, found that the use of the term “Latinx” is counterproductive in efforts to reach these voters, with a mere 2% using the term to describe themselves. Meanwhile, 40% of respondents said the term offends them, with 30% adding they would be less likely to support politicians or groups using the term.

The term “Latinx” gained popularity among some liberal activists and academics in an effort to use a gender-neutral term to reach Latino voters. Some of these activists also reject the term “Hispanic” because of Spain’s colonization of Latin America.

But pollster Fernand Amandi said the survey suggests that the use of the term “Latinx” is “a violation of the political Hippocratic Oath, which is to first do no electoral harm.”


The new survey does not appear to be an outlier: An August poll by the Pew Research Center found that just 3% of Latino adults use the term “Latinx,” although it also found that Hispanic women ages 18 to 29 were more likely to use it, at 14%. But just 1% of Hispanic men in the same age group said they use the term “Latinx.”

Gallego has criticized some in his party for using the term before, tweeting last year that those looking to gain ground with these voters should “first start by not using the term Latinx.”


The debate over the term “Latinx” comes as Democrats try to win back ground with Hispanic voters. Although a decisive majority supported Joe Biden last year, it was smaller than what former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton received as the Democratic nominee in 2016.

Comments / 49

Frank Fuentes
5d ago

Ruben Gallego don't get caught with insignificant stuff. most Latinos worry more about having good jobs than what they are referred to. start with that bullshit and you'll be gone

Robert Kretschmar
5d ago

why are you a Democrat. A party of separatists. much like the liberal press who insist on putting people in groups and congress legislating by parts rather than by the whole. OR maybe you need to go buy some cheese to go with that whine.

Sebastian DePalma
4d ago

forget politics. I'm Latino. If you use that other profane word, you're appropriating my culture and trying to impose your cultural norms on me. that's how we Latinos feel about that word.

Related
cbslocal.com

Progressive Democrats Pressure Pelosi To Discipline Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of progressive Democrats on Wednesday ratcheted up pressure on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to punish firebrand conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, whose recent comments likening a Muslim member of Congress to a bomb-carrying terrorist they decried as a “bigoted” incitement to violence that puts “an entire group of Americans” in danger.
Joe Biden
Ruben Gallego
OCRegister

Yeah, drop the use of far-left term ‘Latinx’

The difference between genius and stupidity, someone once said, is that genius has its limits. That’s the message for the Democratic party, which increasingly has adopted the woke left’s usage of the word “Latinx” to replace the gender identifying terms Latino and Latina. A new poll found that 40% of Latino/Latina voters are offended by the term, while only 2% prefer it.
CNN

Democrats have a major problem with Hispanic voters

(CNN) — Lost amid Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election was this important fact: The then-President did surprisingly well among Hispanic voters in several major states. In Florida, Trump won 46% of the Latino vote, a performance that allowed him to win the state more easily than expected....
NBC Chicago

What Is the Term ‘Latinx' and Why Is It Polarizing?

Is Latinx an accepted term to describe the nation's Hispanic population or one that could turn off potential voters? It depends on whom you ask. A recent nationwide poll by the business management consulting firm Bendixen & Amandi International of 800 registered voters of Hispanic origin put a spotlight on the term by showing the divided reaction to it.
Las Vegas Herald

Latino rights group wants to drop Latinx term

The oldest Latino civil rights group in the US is mulling dropping the word ?Latinx? from its official communications. A fresh poll showed the term is perceived negatively by some 40% of Latino voters. Domingo Garcia, president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), sent an email on...
Washington Post

Democrats lobby Manchin and Sinema — politely — as they try to save their priorities for the domestic policy package

Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. has fought for months to ensure that his fellow Democrats pump hundreds of billions of federal dollars into new subsidies for home care for the elderly and disabled. But as the party’s sweeping domestic policy bill known as Build Back Better has moved through Congress, what had once been a $400 billion plan had shrunk to $150 billion by the time it passed the House last month.
The Free Press - TFP

Poll: Hispanic-Americans Resoundingly Reject The Woke Label “Latinx,” So Loved By Democrats

While running for president last year, Joe Biden size up a difference between Blacks and Hispanics, in his usual mush-mouthed way. “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things,” Biden said. But what Biden, and...
MSNBC

Could Democrats' use of 'Latinx' backfire in its Latino outreach?

In recent years, Democrats and progressive activists have increasingly embraced the term “Latinx,” a gender-neutral alternative to the term “Latino,” referring to people of Latin American heritage. But a new poll highlighted in Politico suggests the term is deeply unpopular among Latinos — and even a source of frustration substantial enough to make some Latino voters skeptical of those who use the term.
MSNBC

'Latinx' is an unpopular term but Democrats shouldn't panic

Once again, the term “Latinx” is trending — and once again, it is all for the wrong reasons. Like a modern-day Hydra, a term based on a Spanish gender-inclusive “x” with origins both in Latin America and the U.S. Latino community continues to be dissected and devalued only to return to the fore once again. All this scrutiny is piled on because it both challenges the status quo of Latino identity that some say started as a government invention and freaks out political operatives who have done very little to effectively outreach the country’s largest ethnic voting bloc.
mediaite.com

No Bueno: Poll Says ‘Latinx’ Term Hurts Democrats, 30 Percent of Hispanic Voters Say They’re Less Likely to Vote for a Politician Who Uses It

Using the term “Latinx” isn’t just ineffective, but is actively offending a significant portion of Hispanic voters, a poll by a Democratic firm has found, with only 2 percent of respondents saying they use the word to identify themselves and 30 percent saying they would be less likely to support a politician or political organization that used it.
Reading Eagle

Letter: Democrats wrong to spend on effort that aids the rich

President Joe Biden has consistently said that the rich should pay their fair share of taxes. But now I see that the Democrats’ $2 trillion social and environmental spending bill contains $275 billion over five years to help people — mostly the rich — pay their state and local taxes. It makes no sense to tax the rich and then give some of it back to them.
