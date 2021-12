Ridgewood NJ, the Chamber of Commerce 2021 Downtown for the Holidays event was different this year due to an abundance of caution over COVID19 the tradition tree lighting countdown was dropped. Planning for the event began mid-summer when there was still a great deal of uncertainty over the virus. The Ridgewood Chamber assures us they looks forward to restoring the traditional elements of Downtown for the Holidays in 2022. If you couldn’t make it Scott Lief did a fantastic job hosting the Downtown for the Holidays TV broadcasting live on Facebook for the event .

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO