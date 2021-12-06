ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeWork Extends Secured Credit Commitments, Provides November Business Update

By Dave Kucera
 3 days ago

WeWork provided a business update of key operational metrics for November 2021 and announced agreements to extend its secured credit commitments, which resulted in an extension of $1.75 billion of total liquidity from February 2023 to February 2024. Letter of Credit Facility and Senior Secured Notes: WeWork and SoftBank...

