New Year, New Music: 2022’s Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Album Releases

By Lorie Liebig
92.9 The Bull
 3 days ago
While readjusting to life amid a global pandemic, many artists have spent recent months in the studio readying new music. The 2022 new releases calendar is packed with albums from some of fans' favorite country, Americana, bluegrass and folk artists. Brent Cobb, Greensky Bluegrass, Paul Cauthen, Dolly Parton, The...

Related
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” Creedence Clearwater Revival

Before we begin, let’s just take a moment to pay respect to John Fogerty’s voice. It sounds like sunshine through a rusted pipe. Okay, now that we have that behind us, let’s check out one of Fogerty’s most memorable tunes, “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” which he wrote with his influential California-’born rock band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and released on the group’s 1970 LP, Cosmo’s Factory.
Grammy-Winning Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent Receives Grammy Nomination for Best Bluegrass Album, ‘Music Is What I See’

Grammy-Winning Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent Receives Grammy Nomination for Best Bluegrass Album, ‘Music Is What I See’. Vincent has received seven previous Grammy nominations with one win. “For an example of a modern maven with constant fan support and a sustained level of musical excellence, look no further than...
NPR

New Music Friday: The top 5 albums out on Nov. 26

It's a relatively quiet release week as we wrap up our final New Music Friday episode of 2021. But there's still plenty of tunes to discover, including singer-songwriter Julie Doiron's first solo album in nearly a decade. The Canadian artist has spent much of her time working on other projects, including a collaboration with Mount Eerie for the 2019 album Lost Wisdom pt. 2. Her new album, I Thought of You, is a stirring, propulsive mix of meditations on perseverance, love and finding your way home.
JamBase

DC Fisher Releases New Album ‘Heavy Clouds’

Jersey Shore musician DC Fisher today released his new album, Heavy Clouds. Each song on the album features a heavy dose of funk and psychedelic rock. When it came time to record a new album, DC didn’t write a note, practice scales or scribble down chord progressions in a notebook. He simply hit the record button and let the music happen.
Georgia State
Club 93.7

December 2021 New Music Releases

The year 2021 has been a roller-coaster ride, with many peaks and valleys that have impacted the rap community in a number of ways. But as things come to a close, the month of December will bring some new and highly anticipated albums to hopefully cap off the last 12 months on a good note musically. While November offered a solo effort from Memphis' own Key Glock, a 1980s-inspired fusion of funk and rap by way of Silk Sonic—Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak—and Snoop Dogg's star-studded LP, plus many more, December has some beloved artists' albums to look forward to.
CMT

Country Christmas: 11 New Albums/EPs to Spin This Holiday Season

Deck the halls and dig out the wrapping paper. There are only three shopping Saturdays left between now and Christmas Eve. And, there’s a sleigh’s worth of new country Christmas albums/EPs to provide the soundtrack for the sugarplum holiday cheer. Embedded from www.youtube.com. Brett Young: “Brett Young & Friends Sing...
antiMUSIC

Walker Hayes To Release New Album Early Next Year

Walker Hayes has announced that he will be releasing his brand new studio album, that will be entitled "Country Stuff The Album", on January 21st, 2022. The record will feature the chart topping single "Fancy Like", as well as the previous single "U Gurl", and the brand new track, "AA". He said of the album, "I've been waiting so long to put out a project like this.
JamBase

Ryley Walker Releases New Album ‘Post Wook’

Guitarist Ryley Walker unveiled a new studio album entitled Post Wook today. The 40-minute, seven-track album also features drummer Ryan Jewell and bassist Andrew Scott Young. Post Wook arrives after Walker released the album Course In Fable back in April. Additionally, Ryley Walker, Ryan Jewell, Andrew Scott Young contributed a cover of Phish's “First Tube” to JamBase’s Cluster Flies compilation.
Austin 360

Jason Boland takes country into the realm of aliens and time travel on new album

Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists. Jason Boland & the Stragglers, “The Light Saw Me” (Thirty Tigers). An Oklahoma native now based in Austin who’s been playing the Texas roadhouse circuit for more than two decades, Boland takes an unusual turn here in terms of subject matter. A press release announcing the album boils it down: “Boland recounts the tale of a cowboy living in Texas in the late 1890s who is abducted by aliens and thrust into the future by a century, returning in the 1990s with no perception that any time has passed, searching for his wife who is no longer of this world.”
nwestiowa.com

Boyden guitarist releases new rock album

BOYDEN—Eli Dykstra described his newly released album as “three years of hard work encapsulated in 53 minutes.”. The 19-year-old rock guitarist from Boyden dropped the 12-track record, “Devil & Angel,” on Oct. 31 — the first music release he has done under the solo moniker, “Dykstra.”. He said the songs...
BOYDEN, IA
gratefulweb.com

The Pine Hearts bridge bluegrass and Americana with punk roots

It’s not many artists that can say that they’ve written songs in Antarctica, but for Joey Capoccia of Olympia, Washington Americana band The Pine Hearts, the South Pole was just another place to stop and look for inspiration. Working as a carpenter for the National Science Foundation, Capoccia holed up in the South Pole Station’s greenhouse to write the song “Wouldn’t You Know” on The Pine Hearts’ new album, Lost Love Songs, coming February 18, 2022. Traveling and songwriting are two constants in his life, with other songs written while playing with friends on Kauai, or traveling through California’s wine country, or rolling around in Nashville. “It’s probably true of a lot of songwriters,” Capoccia says, “that you need to be in a tiny quiet place to write a song. So, while traveling, you end up in these tiny nooks or crannies you find, a closet, a beach, wherever you can go to get away from people and hash the songs out.” On Lost Love Songs, Capoccia brings together the punk DIY songwriting aesthetic of Olympia, Washington with a lush strain of Pacific Northwest Americana and bluegrass. His songs call to mind lost times with old friends, moonshine passed around a campfire, and late night jam sessions afterhours at festivals. It’s music made by three friends for a rainbound Northwest community looking for reasons to dance.
OLYMPIA, WA
audioinkradio.com

Disturbed Aiming for Fall 2022 Release for New Album

David Draiman from Disturbed says the band’s upcoming new album will sound like “old school Disturbed”. If a band is lucky enough to survive for several years, even decades, chances are, that band’s music is going to change over time. Sometimes, artists even go in a completely different directed than they started out, confusing some fans while pleasing others with their creativity.
tpr.org

New Christmas album uncovers the rich tradition of early Mexican classical music

The Americas have a rich history in classical music. One of the more intriguing trends of the past couple of decades is the gradual uncovering of more and more of it — uncovering, and recording. The Newberry Consort, in collaboration with EnsAmble Ad-Hoc, has just put out a splendid album...
gratefulweb.com

Infamous Stringdusters Pick Up Grammy Nomination for Bluegrass Album of the Year

As the year starts to wind down, the opposite is true for Grammy-Award winning quintet The Infamous Stringdusters, who are dropping their forthcoming album Toward the Fray via Americana Vibes on February 18, 2022. They will be kicking off the year strong with a 3 night New Years Eve run in Richmond, Virginia, all the while celebrating last week’s Grammy nomination for Bluegrass Album of the Year for their 2021 album A Tribute To Bill Monroe. Additionally on the Dusters’ end of the year dance card, the band released Toward the Fray’s second single “Hard Line.”
Woodlands Online& LLC

Morgan Ashley wins TX Country Music's Female Artist of the Year; Releases new girl-power song

COLLEGE STATION, TX -- Morgan Ashley of College Station can’t think of a better way to wrap up 2021. The 24-year-old soulful, country singer won the Texas Country Music Association’s Female Artist of the Year award last month and now has a new, call-it-like-it-is, power anthem on the radio. She released her new single, “Girl FYI,” to radio and streaming platforms on December 3.
NBC News

Morgan Wallen's country music redemption arc is a sad sign of the times

Less than a year after a video went viral of country singer Morgan Wallen repeatedly shouting a racial slur, he’s announced an eight-month, sure-to-sell-out cross-country tour. As a country music fan, I’m disappointed. But I wish I could say I'm also surprised. As a country music fan, I’m disappointed. But...
wxhc.com

John Paul Jones, Derek Trucks join Peace Through Music streaming concert lineup

Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones, ex-Allman Brothers Band guitarist Derek Trucks and Trucks' wife and Tedeschi Trucks Band mate Susan Tedeschi are among the latest musicians to join the lineup for Peace Through Music: A Global Event for the Environment, a virtual concert event scheduled to premiere December 15 at 9 p.m. ET at the Playing for Change YouTube channel.
knkx.org

Best of the Blues 2021: John Kessler's favorite songs of the year

Christone "Kingfish” Ingram — “Another Life Goes By”. At 22 years old, Kingfish is a bona fide blues prodigy who has been mentored by Buddy Guy. Since his first release in 2019, he has earned seven Blues Music Awards and a Grammy nomination. And 662 has been nominated this year for Best Contemporary Blues Album. Kingfish is an ace guitarist, but he has wisely put his energy into songwriting, making that the focus and letting his guitar support the mood of the song. This tune has a modern R&B feel, and Kingfish speaks plainly about racial injustice and violence that are sadly a part of life in America, particularly for young Black men.
92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
