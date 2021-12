This year in men’s water polo has been a rollercoaster ride. For the first time in program history, the team played two full seasons in a single calendar year. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA postponed the fall sport’s 2020 season until the winter, so Stanford men’s water polo team uncharacteristically played from February to March this year. Then just five months later, they were in the pool again to begin their regularly scheduled 2021 season.

